Katie Thurston Explains Why 'Simple Yet Complicated' Split from John Hersey Was Needed for 'Closure'

Katie Thurston and John Hersey did what was best for them.

Following their recent breakup, the former Bachelorette lead opened up on her Instagram Stories about whether she would discuss "what happened" with her former beau.

"This is a simple yet complicated breakup given that we were best friends before dating," Thurston, 31, wrote on Wednesday while participating in a Q&A with fans. "We are on good terms so [we're] just finding a healthy balance of space in order for closure."

She added: "At the end of the day, you just want the person you love to be happy and you support whatever path they take to find that."

When asked by a fan if she's "currently dating anyone," Thurston re-shared a TikTok video, in which she spoke about having "a couple adventure book but no one to go through that with." The reality star added that this is part of her "healing and closure."

Thurston also responded to a fan who asked "if you could do it again, would you agree to be the bachelorette?" In response, she admitted, "I wouldn't do Bach, Bachelorette or BIP [Bachelor in Paradise]"

Thurston announced her split from Hersey, 28, on June 20. On her Instagram Story, she wrote: "Statement: no we aren't together."

Hersey, for his part, gave a more elaborate response to the matter. "As Katie stated earlier, we are no longer dating. The decision was not made lightly and it was obviously not an easy one to make," he began.

"I love being able to share special moments with you all — the funny ones. The happy ones. The outrageous, embarrassing, and heartfelt ones. But I don't know if it will ever get easier to share the sad ones," he added. "I appreciate every one of you that has supported us throughout this journey. We could not (and would not) be here without you."

Thurston was previously a contestant on Matt James' season of The Bachelor, airing in 2021. After being eliminated, she went nab the leading role on season 17 of The Bachelorette — and that's where she met Hersey.

Hersey was eliminated in week 2 but the pair reconnected post-show and built a strong friendship amid her engagement to Blake Moynes. One month after her split from Moynes, 31, was announced in October 2021, a rep for Thurston confirmed to PEOPLE that she was exploring a "romantic connection" with Hersey.

While together, Thurston and Hersey faced criticism for how quickly their romance flourished after her broken engagement. Even Moynes commented on the matter, claiming on the Talking It Out podcast that she was "in some sense emotionally cheating."

But Hersey came to Thurston's defense on Reddit after witnessing "SO many" people on social media "build assumptions and throw around accusations." He then wrote, "Neither Katie nor I would ever cheat, push someone to cheat, or be involved in cheating. It is not in our nature."

Hersey recently defended his ex after one internet user claimed Thurston was not able to "get a guy."

"You will speak a finite number of words throughout your life. I urge you to speak more kindly. Especially about someone you don't know," Hersey said in response. "I have never been so supported or unconditionally loved by a partner. Assuming and implying that Katie is doing anything wrong does not sit right with me. The internet can be a mean place — let's not add to it."