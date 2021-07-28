Katie Thurston Reveals the Bachelorette Advice She Gave Michelle Young: 'Just Be Open'

Michelle Young is set to star as the leading lady on season 18 of The Bachelorette later this fall

Katie Thurston is passing on some words of wisdom to Michelle Young.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the taping of her Men Tell All special earlier this month, Thurston, 30, shared some advice for Young, 28, ahead of her stint as the next leading lady for the Bachelorette franchise.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've spoken to her as much as I can because I know it's any day now they're gonna take her phone away," Thurston said of Young, who is set to begin filming her season sometime later this summer. "I think the biggest advice I've given her is to just be open. Don't close yourself off too early. I think guys can surprise you ... weeks later when you don't expect it."

Thurston also singled out one previous contestant from her season who she believes would make a great match for Young — IT consultant Josh.

"I actually think Josh would be a good match for Michelle for sure," Thurston explained. "They just have very similar personalities. He is such a sweetheart and I think that's what she's looking for, someone who's just so kindhearted. That's something that Josh really offers."

Michelle Young and Katie Thurston Michelle Young and Katie Thurston | Credit: ABC

Back in March, ABC announced a two-for-one Bachelorette special during The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special when both Thurston and Young were revealed to be the next stars of the popular series.

Thurston's season 17 is currently airing, while Young's forthcoming season 18 will follow up behind her. Both Thurston and Young were contestants on Matt James' season of The Bachelor.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I am ready. I really do think this process works," Young said at the time. "When you get to set down all the outside distractions and really dive in, I think you can learn a lot about somebody. I'm just excited. I'm ready to get started."

RELATED VIDEO: Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals Most Challenging Part of Mentoring Bachelorette Katie Thurston

For Thurston's season, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams stepped in to host the reality dating competition series after Chris Harrison's exit, though it is not currently known if they will return when Young searches for love in the fall.

Describing her role as a co-host as a "pinch-me moment every single day," Adams, 30, told ET of hosting once more, "Will we be back for Michelle's season? We don't know, but we sure hope so," while Bristowe, 36, agreed, saying, "We have had so much fun together."