Katie Thurston's Bachelorette Cast Revealed: Meet the 34 Men Hoping for a Chance to Win Her Heart

Katie Thurston's initial Bachelorette cast has been announced.

On Thursday, ABC revealed 34 men who could be competing for Thurston's heart on the next season of the reality dating show. The new batch of contestants was released on the show's Facebook page.

The group of potential contestants includes men mostly in their 20s, with 11 out of the 33 hopefuls in their 30s. The youngest contestant is 25, and the oldest is 36. And while most of the men reside in the United States, one hails from Toronto, Canada.

The final cast, including bios for each of the men, will be released at a later date.

Thurston, 30, was announced as the next Bachelorette during Monday night's The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special, alongside Michelle Young in a surprise double-season reveal.

Both competed on Matt James' recent season of The Bachelor and will now serve as the leads of their own individual seasons, with Thurston filming first for season 17, followed by Young for season 18.

"I'm ready to find love," Thurston said during the special. "And not just the temporary kind — I'm talking forever, my husband. And I'm in a place in my life where I feel like I'm the best version of me."

Michelle Young and Katie Thurston Image zoom Michelle Young and Katie Thurston | Credit: abc

And though things didn't work out with James, 29, Thurston said she's still optimistic about finding her person.

"Matt was the first person I was able to be 110 percent myself with and it didn't work out, so that's tough," she said. "But I just have to remain hopeful that my person's still out there."