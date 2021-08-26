"I don't think people fully understand what it's like to date someone from another country," Katie Thurston said

Katie Thurston on Long-Distance Engagement Woes with Blake Moynes: 'A Lot We Have to Look Into'

Katie Thurston and fiancé Blake Moynes haven't had the easiest engagement.

The former Bachelorette opened up on Wednesday via her Instagram Story about the challenges the couple has faced while maintaining a long-distance relationship.

"I don't think people fully understand what it's like to date someone from another country and the rules behind that and the visas behind that," Thurston, 30, said in the expired video, according to Life & Style. "I think right now, Blake can only be here for 60 days before having to go back to Canada, so we really do have a lot we have to look into — and we just haven't yet — before we can plan really anything else."

Asking her followers for advice, Thurston added: "But I am curious, if you are dating somebody from another country — whether Canadian to U.S., U.S. to Canadian — I would love to know your experiences with that, in terms of all that fun legal stuff that we are holding off on."

Since getting engaged while filming The Bachelorette, Thurston and Moynes, 31, had to keep their relationship status a secret until the July finale. They have since continued their long-distance romance with Thurston living in Washington state and Moynes residing in Ontario, Canada.

Thurston recently opened up about the pair's journey, sharing the first selfie they took together.

BLAKE MOYNES, KATIE THURSTON Blake Moynes and Katie Thurston | Credit: abc / Getty

"We started our relationship in a bubble only to continue our engagement in a bubble. For months we couldn't be seen together. Our secret trips never felt long enough. We couldn't wait to experience life together. Real life. The simple things that many of us forget to appreciate," she wrote alongside the black-and-white pic.

"Like the drive to get the coffee together. Or spending time together surrounded by family. Grandma taking a pic with her iPad," she continued. "Or the simplicity of walking the dogs together. Walking through the ice cream isle [sic] deciding a flavor to share. Holding hands during that three hour road trip. Being a tourist in a city together. Laughing from the spontaneous moments."

Thurston said the couple got "a taste of that together" when she briefly visited Canada, and she is "already counting down the days" until they can do it again. Responding to a fan who questioned in the comments why she hasn't moved to Canada, she added, "We are experiencing both home countries together before we plant roots anywhere officially."

The Bachelor Nation couple also spoke to PEOPLE earlier this month about how they are still finding the "anchor" of home.