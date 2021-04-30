Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Katie Thurston returned to Instagram earlier this week after wrapping production on her season of The Bachelorette, which premieres in June

Katie Thurston Jokes About Her Family ‘Searching for a Ring’ After Her Bachelorette Season Wraps

Katie Thurston isn't giving away any spoilers!

After recently wrapping production on her season of The Bachelorette, Thurston, 30, shared a playful social media post, in which she joked about how her family is eager to know whether her journey ended with an engagement.

"My family searching for a ring," she wrote alongside a short video in which she pretended to search all around while showing off her ring-less hand.

Thurston went on to share another look at the outing with fans, captioning a bikini clad shot, "Cabin fever."

The reality star, who became a fan favorite while competing for Matt James' heart on season 25 of The Bachelor, returned to Instagram on Wednesday after production on her season ended. In her first post back, Thurston shared that she was getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

With a nod to the show, she captioned the post, "Can't start a healthy relationship without being healthy."

katie thurston Katie Thurston | Credit: Katie Thurston/Instagram

katie thurston Katie Thurston | Credit: Katie Thurston/Instagram

Thurston was named as one of two new Bachelorettes in March during The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special. While Thurston was tapped to be the lead of season 17, Michelle Young was named the star of season 18.

"I'm ready to find love," Thurston said on After the Final Rose. "And not just the temporary kind — I'm talking forever, my husband. And I'm in a place in my life where I feel like I'm the best version of me."

Production began on Thurston's season last month at a resort in New Mexico with former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe tapped as first-time hosts.

"I really feel like this is the big reset," Thurston previously said on Good Morning America, adding that she supported longtime host Chris Harrison taking a step back from the franchise following backlash over his response to contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist actions.

"I support Chris and everything that he's doing, and I think that this is the best decision," she said. "There have been a ton of uncomfortable conversations, but important conversations."

Michelle Young and Katie Thurston Michelle Young and Katie Thurston | Credit: abc

Thurston's first Bachelorette promo was released on Sunday. In the teaser clip, she picks away at rose petals amid a montage of highlights from her time on James' season.

"I am who I am, and I want to meet someone who knows who they are. My person's still out there," she said in one throwback clip.