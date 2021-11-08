The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Jokes About Her Sad Music Choices After Blake Moynes Breakup
Thurston has been spending time with family and friends, including John Hersey from her Bachelorette season
Katie Thurston is leaning on loved ones — and some classic breakup tracks — in the wake of her split from fiancé Blake Moynes.
The former Bachelorette shared a screenshot of her Spotify recommendations on Twitter Sunday, revealing that her account is full of sad songs. The streaming platform suggested three aptly-titled playlists for Thurston: "Life Sucks," "Sad Hour" and "Alone Again."
"Cool cool cool," Thurston, 30, joked in the tweet.
She later expanded on the music choices in a video on her Instagram Story. "Spotify [is] making it seem like I'm not okay," she said. "I am! I'm in a good place."
Thurston and Moynes announced their split in a joint statement last month. Since then, she's been spending time with family and friends.
"I just dropped my friend Kathleen off at the airport this morning," Thurston said on her Instagram Story Sunday. "Later this week my aunt Lindsey is coming to town. So is my aunt Sam, I think. It's just been nice. It's been nice to see friends and family and just have quality time with good people, you know?"
A familiar face also made an appearance on Thurston's Story: former Bachelorette contestant John Hersey. The 27-year-old pilot-in-training was eliminated during week two of Thurston's season, but apparently he formed a strong friendship with her after filming.
The video showed Thurston standing on a table, laughing with Hersey, while a second post featured Polaroid photos of the two playing Monopoly. The song "Best Friend" by Harry Nilsson played in the background. "Y'all getting wild in my DMs," Thurston added, seemingly of her relationship with Hersey.
Thurston has been open about her healing process post-split. On Oct. 28, she shared a thank you note to her fans on Instagram. "Thank you to everyone who has shown their love and support," Thurston wrote. "You can either spend every day convincing yourself things are fine. Or you can accept what is and learn and grow from it. And remember. You don't own [sic] anyone anything. Life is too short. Surround your personal universe with joy."
Moynes, 30, shared a similar message on his own Instagram account last week.
"When times are really tough and things just aren't going the way you had hoped... it's always the same 'gang' that gets ya back on your feet. Feels good to start getting back into the swing of things," he captioned a series of photos of himself and his dogs. "But, as much as I do lean on my human / furr fam at times like this, I really do have to acknowledge you all, my new found social family for all the love, support, encouragement and even patience over the past week."