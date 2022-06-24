Katie Thurston Spotted with John Hersey at San Diego County Fair Days After Announcing Breakup

Bachelor Nation's latest exes seem to be on speaking terms.

Katie Thurston was seen spending time with John Hersey at the San Diego County Fair on Thursday night. The former Bachelorette star joined a group of friends, including Bachelor alum Tammy Ly, for the summer carnival.

Hersey, 28, shared a video of Ly, 27, and Thurston, 31, smiling on one of the fair rides n his Instagram Story. Thurston didn't share any snaps of Hersey on her own social media, but Ly filled in the gaps.

One photo shared by Ly shows Thurston and Hersey in a group of friends, though they're not standing near each other. "Just my buddies and a good corndog," Ly captioned the photo.

Another snap shows all of the friends piled into a photo booth, with Thurston and Hersey squeezing into the photo on the left hand side. "Fitting 6 people in a 2 person booth was…a task," Ly wrote.

Thurston added a video of herself on a ride to her Instagram feed with the caption: "I dedicate this summer to myself ☀️"

PEOPLE didn't immediately hear back from Thurston or Hersey's reps regarding their current relationship status.

Both Thurston and Hersey announced their split on social media Monday. Thurston was the first to address speculation that she'd ended her relationship with Hersey after fans noticed they hadn't been spotted together since April.

"Statement: No we aren't together," Thurston wrote on her Instagram Story.

Hersey jumped in with more detail. "As Katie stated earlier, we are no longer dating," he wrote on an Instagram Story slide. "The decision was not made lightly and it was obviously not an easy one to make."

"I love being able to share special moments with you all — the funny ones. The happy ones. The outrageous, embarrassing, and heartfelt ones. But I don't know if it will ever get easier to share the sad ones," he also said. "I appreciate every one of you that has supported us throughout this journey. We could not (and would not) be here without you."

Since the split, Hersey has defended Thurston from digital backlash. After a commenter questioned why Thurston "can't keep" a partner, he chimed in.