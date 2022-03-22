Katie Thurston and John Hersey Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary of Meeting on The Bachelorette

Katie Thurston and John Hersey, who was sent home during the second week of her Bachelorette season, later reconnected and became a couple last year

Katie Thurston and John Hersey celebrated the one-year anniversary of their meet-cute on The Bachelorette.

On Tuesday, Thurston, 28, celebrated the relationship milestone with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"It is mind boggling to think that it has been exactly 1 year since this evening," he shared alongside an image of their first rose ceremony. "Contrary to what @thekatiethurston says, I'd absolutely have believed I could be right here in this moment."

On Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, Hersey was sent home during the second week.

In his post, Hersey also thanked the fans "who have joined me in this journey this past year," adding, "I am so grateful to have been surrounded by such a supportive and positive community. With so many adventures on the horizon, I can't wait to bring you all along!"

The former Bachelorette, 31, responded in the comment section and acknowledged that the couple's love story might have been unexpected to fans. "Sorry to all the bachelor brackets we f—ed up," she wrote. "We owe you one 😂."

On March 10, Thurston shared an image of the couple exchanging a loving glance, writing: "A year ago I'd never believe I would be right here in these moments with you. 🖤."

In the comments section, Hersey poked fun at his relationship with Thurston and his short stint on The Bachelorette. "That's because you'd just sent me home," he teased.

After appearing as a contestant on Matt James' Bachelor season in 2021, Thurston was named the Bachelorette for season 17. She ended her journey engaged to Moynes, though the former couple announced their split in October of that same year.

"It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways," Thurston and Moynes' joint statement read at the time. "We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently."

The following month, a rep for Thurston confirmed to PEOPLE that she was dating Hersey. "It's known Katie and John became close friends post-season," her rep said in November 2021. "John has been there for her through all the major changes in her life and they are excited to explore this newly found romantic connection."

Last month, the couple celebrated their first Valentine's Day as a couple. To mark the occasion, Thurston shared a sweet poem for her boyfriend.

"My heart danced in a way that was new. A crowded room but felt like us two," Thurston wrote on Instagram in February.