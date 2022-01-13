Katie Thurston and John Hersey have been vacationing in Mexico for the past week

Katie Thurston Says She's the 'Happiest Version' of Herself During Vacation with John Hersey

Katie Thurston is enjoying some rest and relaxation with her boyfriend John Hersey.

On Wednesday, the former Bachelorette shared several moments from her vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with Hersey, where they've been for the past week. In one Instagram Story, the couple is seen enjoying wildlife, walking along the ocean, and hiking a rock formation — apparently at Hersey's request.

"He made my [sic] climb it," Thurston wrote on a video of herself and Hersey, 28, at the base of the incline.

Along with the glimpses into the vacation adventures, Thurston also shared an update on her current happiness in an Instagram video that shows her walking along the beach.

"You're gonna meet the happiest version of yourself, and it's all gonna be so damn worth it," the audio says as Thurston throws her arms in the air.

Thurston and Hersey met on her Bachelorette season early last year but she sent him home in week 2. The Washington native got engaged to Blake Moynes in the season 17 finale, though they announced their split in October.

"It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways," their joint Instagram statement read. "We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently."

"We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition," they added. "Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision."

One month later, Thurston's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that she is dating Hersey.

"It's known Katie and John became close friends post-season," the rep said in a statement. "John has been there for her through all the major changes in her life and they are excited to explore this newly found romantic connection."

The pair have since put their love on full display with PDA-filled social media posts and while attending the 2021 People's Choice Awards together.

The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston and John Hersey Kiss Under Mistletoe Credit: Kayla DeLaura

Most recently, the couple celebrated each other's respective birthdays.

"Cheers to you handsome 🥂," Thurston wrote on Instagram to celebrate Hersey's birthday last month. "28 looks good on you already 😘 🤍 Happy birthday! 🐕 🐈‍⬛ 👩🏻‍❤️‍👨🏻 Celebrating you is easy!"

In his own post for Thurston's big day earlier this month, Hersey said he was "falling" for the reality star.

"I could have never dreamt up what this year had in store for me," he wrote. "I am both in awe of, and extremely grateful for the circumstances that brought us together. And thank goodness you dumped me on national television, or else we could have never gotten to where we are now."