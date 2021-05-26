On Wednesday, ABC released a new promo for season 17 of The Bachelorette, telling fans to "buckle up" for the upcoming premiere

Katie Thurston Gets Surprise Visit from Former Contestant Blake Moynes in Bachelorette Sneak Peek

In just over a week, Katie Thurston's journey to find love will begin!

On Wednesday, ABC released a new promo for season 17 of The Bachelorette, telling fans to "buckle up" for the upcoming premiere.

The trailer promises that Thurston's season of the reality series will be full of unexpected moments, including a surprise visit from former contestant Blake Moynes, who competed first for Clare Crawley's heart before courting Tayshia Adams last year.

In the clip, Moynes appears outside Thurston's balcony with a boombox, à la John Cusack in Say Anything.

"Oh, my God, it's Blake," Thurston, 30, says as she walks outside and spots Moynes, also 30.

Moynes certainly wouldn't be the first former contestant to make an unexpected appearance on a new season. In fact, Thurston experienced this firsthand when Heather Martin, who appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor in 2019, dropped in on Matt James' season of The Bachelor last winter.

Wednesday's Bachelorette sneak peek also teases plenty of emotional and tense moments between Thurston and the contestants. The dramatic ending of the clip features the Bachelorette storming out of confessional, telling producers, "I'm done."

"Someone book my flight home," she says as she walks away.

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, who co-hosts the upcoming season with Adams, commented on the Instagram post, writing: "🌶 SPICY"

Thurston also commented on the post, writing, "Well this got intense real fast 👀 😳"

Katie Thurston Credit: ABC

"I feel like there's definitely some things that take place in the season that I don't think have ever happened before," Adams teased.

As for the experience overall? "I think it was challenging and hard for her sometimes, rightfully so. Just like everybody," said Adams, who got engaged to Zac Clark during her season of The Bachelorette last year. "I feel like everybody would have a difficult time ... I think she tried her best."

Bristowe also recently teased Thurston's season, sharing the advice she gave to the franchise's new lead: "I always give the same advice to everyone that goes on the show, and that's basically to not try and control the narrative," she told Hollywood Life.