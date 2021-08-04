Katie Thurston Cries Over Greg Grippo in Bachelorette Finale Sneak Peek: 'It's So Heartbreaking'

Katie Thurston's journey to find love on The Bachelorette is coming to a close — and she has a big decision to make about who should receive her final rose.

In a sneak peek at Monday's finale, Katie, 30, is still reeling in the aftermath of her dramatic split from frontrunner Greg Grippo. "I just didn't see it ending, not today," she says between tears. "Greg isn't somebody I thought would leave like this."

Amid the fallout, she gets a wise piece of advice from her mother. "We don't put ourselves in a position where we have to rely on a male," Katie's mom says.

Now, Katie is left to choose between remaining suitors Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze. And in light of Greg's sudden self-elimination, co-hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams deliver news to Blake, 30, and Justin, 26, that "will actually change" everything.

"I have no idea what's going to happen," Justin says afterwards, while Blake declares in another scene, "If Katie's still hung up on Greg, then there's no point to this."

In a confessional, Katie tears up again over Greg. "It's so heartbreaking," she says. "The love that I had for him was real."

Katie and Greg's relationship began to fall apart during the evening portion of their hometown date on this week's episode. After Greg, 27, didn't receive the reassurance he felt he needed from Katie after telling her he loved her, he decided the next morning to remove himself from the competition.

"There's obviously a disconnect here. It's, like, clear. That's obvious," he told her. "As much as it hurts me, I've reached my breaking point with this. I gave you everything and I really hope you find something."

"It was never about a rose for me this week and I was never asking for you to profess your love to me," he continued. "I just wanted Katie."

She chased after him, but he stood firm on his position to leave.

Katie was previously a contestant on Matt James' season of The Bachelor. She was announced as the Bachelorette in March alongside Michelle Young, who will star in the subsequent season.