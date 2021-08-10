Katie Thurston Celebrates 'Kind' Fiancé Blake Moynes' Birthday After Bachelorette Engagement

"I'm so lucky to call you my fiancé," Katie Thurston wrote in her birthday tribute to Blake Moynes after The Bachelorette finale Monday

Katie Thurston is honoring fiancé Blake Moynes on his birthday after a "wild couple of months."

The pair got engaged during the season finale of The Bachelorette on Monday ngiht, which also happened to be Moynes' 31st birthday. Once the reveal was made as the episode aired, Thurston celebrated her new fiancé with a PDA-packed birthday tribute on Instagram.

"Happy f-----g birthday honey bear! 🐻💕 What a wild couple of months it has been. I couldn't have done this without you. I'm so ready to leave these bubbles and start living our life! I couldn't ask for a better partner," wrote Thurston, 30, in the caption. "You are kind, patient, understanding, and your advocacy for the planet and animals is remarkable. I'm so lucky to call you my fiancé 💍."

Along with the sweet caption, Thurston shared a photo of the two embracing in a kiss.

"My best friend. My confidant. We are just two weirdos laughing our way through life together," she added. "Cheers to the upcoming adventures! 🥂 Next stop.. CANADA! 🇨🇦"

In his own post after the finale aired, Moynes wrote, "So excited to start our best f-----g life! You're a rock. My rock. A mature, nurturing, supportive & loving partner who continues to impress me everyday. We have an adventure called life ahead of us and I hope you know I'll do everything I can to help, push and encourage you to make the most of every little bit of it! I love you buggy."

Speaking with PEOPLE about finding love on her season of the reality show, Thurston — who not only navigated tension amongst the contestants, but the shocking exits of two of her finalists, Greg Grippo and Michael Allio — said, "I have no regrets."

"What we went through has really strengthened our relationship. The struggles were worth it," she explained.

For Thurston and Moynes, who joined the season in episode four, the connection was instant. Before the show, "we had talked very casually in DMs," Thurston said. "I thought he was hot, but I didn't think much of it. When I met him in person, something about his energy shifted my mind completely. I knew this was going to be a strong relationship."

Thurston added that she and Moynes are "more in love" than ever as they plan their future together.