Bachelor Nation Reacts After Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Announce Split: 'Sending Love'

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes, who got engaged this year during her Bachelorette season, announced their split on Instagram Monday

Thurston and Moynes confirmed their breakup on Instagram Monday, saying the two are "not compatible as life partners."

"It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways," the former couple said in a joint statement on their respective social media accounts.

"We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently," they continued. "We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision."

After the news broke, many Bachelor Nation stars showed their support in the comments sections of the Instagram posts.

Jade Roper Tolbert said she was "sending lots of love" and Olivia Caridi said she was "so sorry." Trista Sutter also replied: "So sorry to hear!! Sending love!"

"Much love to you both," Ivan Hall wrote on Moynes' post while Mike Planeta also commented, "Classy and well written brotha! Proud of you."

Andrew Spencer also replied on Moynes' post with a black heart emoji, and Brendan Quinn said he loved the Bachelorette winner. Tyler Smith wished "all the love" to the former couple, as Vanessa Grimaldi said, "Sending you both love."

"Love you guys!" Kelley Flanagan wrote. "Praying for both of y'all."

Thurston, 30, and Moynes, 31, got engaged nearly three months ago during the finale of her Bachelorette season.

"We're opposite in the kinds of movies we like — I like scary, he doesn't," Thurston told PEOPLE following their engagement. "And we talked about our love languages — I'm words of affirmation and he's physical touch, let's be honest!"

But they agreed on the bigger picture issues, according to Thurston. "We think the same way about the world," she said. "Blake is passionate and funny and I feel so confident in what we have. I'd do it all over again if it meant I'd get to be with him."

Before calling it quits, Thurston and Moynes had been living in different countries. Moynes resided in his native Canada while Thurston — who is from Washington state — moved to San Diego.

In August, Thurston got candid on her Instagram Story about the challenges the couple was facing while maintaining a long-distance relationship.