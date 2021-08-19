The couple previously told PEOPLE they're "playing around with options" before officially settling down somewhere

The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Haven't Decided Where to 'Plant Roots' Yet

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes' future is still unwritten — and they're in no rush to have everything all figured out.

The former Bachelorette lead, 30, reflected on the couple's journey thus far in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"This was our first selfie together on May 18th. We started our relationship in a bubble only to continue our engagement in a bubble. For months we couldn't be seen together," she captioned a black-and-white photo of the two. "Our secret trips never felt long enough. We couldn't wait to experience life together. Real life. The simple things that many of us forget to appreciate."

"Like the drive to get the coffee together," she continued. "Or spending time together surrounded by family. Grandma taking a pic with her iPad. Or the simplicity of walking the dogs together. Walking through the ice cream isle deciding a flavor to share. Holding hands during that three hour road trip. Being a tourist in a city together. Laughing from the spontaneous moments."

The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Haven't Decided Where to 'Plant Roots' Yet Credit: Katie Thurston/Instagram

Thurston said the two finally got "a taste of that together" during her mini trip to Canada.

"And as I fly back to Seattle, I'm already counting down the days until we can do it all over again," she wrote. "We knew life was going to be an adventure, but for now, I'm still soaking up the simpler things in life."

In the comments, Thurston responded to a fan who asked why she wasn't "moving to Canada" to be with Moynes, 31. "We are experiencing both home countries together before we plant roots anywhere officially," she wrote, adding that he would be visiting her in the U.S. "in a few weeks."

The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Haven't Decided Where to 'Plant Roots' Yet Credit: Katie Thurston/Instagram

And on her Instagram Story, Thurston showed off her 3-carat diamond engagement ring. "The way the light hits," she captioned the video, noting that "@blakemoynes did so well."

The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Haven't Decided Where to 'Plant Roots' Yet Credit: Katie Thurston/Instagram

Moynes was a late addition to Thurston's season of The Bachelorette. Following Greg Grippo's self-elimination after a rocky hometowns date, Thurston chose Moynes over runner-up Justin Glaze. The two got engaged in the finale episode.

Speaking to PEOPLE recently, the couple confirmed that they would be "living in two different countries" for the time being. Thurston lives in Washington state, and Moynes resides in Ontario, Canada.

"We have no doubts we're getting married, but we have to figure out a few things first," Thurston said.