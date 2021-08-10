The Bachelorette: Fans React to Katie Thurston's Finale — 'Best Ending Ever'

Katie Thurston made a decision about her romantic future in The Bachelorette's season 17 finale on Monday

Katie Thurston's journey on The Bachelorette has officially come to an end — and fans have plenty to say about it!

On Monday's season finale of the ABC reality series, Thurston, 30, sent home runner-up Justin Glaze after her Fantasy Suite date with Blake Moynes, to whom she got engaged.

As audiences watched the dramatic finale, they spoke out on Twitter, sharing their candid thoughts about the season's conclusion.

"No one could deny the chemistry between Katie and Blake when he first showed up," actress and Bachelor Nation superfan Patti Murin tweeted. "To see her pick the one person she was consistently excited about is a really wonderful thing."

"Crying about Katie and Blake," another fan wrote. "Wonderful. I love it."

Some fans were on the edges of their seats, and shared a collective sigh of relief when Moynes got down on one knee.

Host Kaitlyn Bristowe also shared her reaction to the finale, writing in a tweet, "Tayshia! We are one for one!!! Congrats to @BlakeMoynes and our girl @katiethurston !!! I can't wait till you guys see their relationship now and how much it has blossomed. I love love #TheBacheloretteFinale"

Added Brett Vergara, "End the episode after Katie and Blake's engagement!! I'm happy!! Let me go to bed happy and fulfilled please I beg #TheBachelorette."

Thurston, who previously appeared on Matt James' Bachelor season earlier this year, began her run with 35 men. Ahead of Monday's finale, she was down to Glaze and Moynes, who entered the competition later in the game.

After being selected for a Hometowns week date, single dad Michael Allio eliminated himself to go home and be with his 4-year-old son, James.

Then, former frontrunner Greg Grippo left the show after a Hometowns week date, and he and Thurston engaged in an emotional exchange before parting ways. Grippo, 28, said that he ultimately didn't receive the reassurance he desired from Thurston.

"There's obviously a disconnect here. It's, like, clear. That's obvious," he told her at the time. "As much as it hurts me, I've reached my breaking point with this. I gave you everything and I really hope you find something."

Even after Thurston ran after him, Grippo followed through with his decision to leave. She then proceeded to move forward in her relationships with Moynes, 30, and Glaze, 27, before ultimately choosing Moynes.

Bachelor Nation fans can next see how some of Thurston's former suitors — including Aaron Clancy, Connor Brennan, Tre Cooper and James Bonsall — fair on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. The summer spinoff is returning to ABC on Aug. 16 after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thurston's former Bachelor castmate Michelle Young is also at the beginning of her own journey as next season's Bachelorette. Series creator Mike Fleiss recently tweeted a photo of Young, 28, "on location" for season 18.