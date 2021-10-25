Bachelorette's Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Split: 'We Are Not Compatible as Life Partners'

The news of their split comes less than three months after the couple's engagement was aired on the season 16 Bachelorette finale

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have called it quits.

The former Bachelorette, 30, announced the couple's split on Instagram Monday, almost three months after fans watched her say yes to Moynes' proposal.

"It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways," Thurston captioned a photo of the pair. "We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently."

She concluded, "We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision."

In an Instagram post of his own, Moynes shared the same statement.

KATIE THURSTON, BLAKE MOYNES Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

After their engagement aired, Thurston told PEOPLE she had "no regrets" about her season after not only navigating tension amongst the contestants but dealing with the shocking exits of two of her finalists — Greg Grippo and Michael Allio.

"What we went through has really strengthened our relationship," she said. "The struggles were worth it."

Moynes joined the season in episode four, and Thurston admitted that their connection was instant.

Prior to the show, "we had talked very casually in DMs," Thurston told PEOPLE. "I thought he was hot, but I didn't think much of it. When I met him in person, something about his energy shifted my mind completely. I knew this was going to be a strong relationship."

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Visit Canada Together Following Engagement On The Bachelorette Credit: Katie Thurston/Instagram

Later that month, Thurston got candid on her Instagram Story about the challenges the couple was facing while maintaining a long-distance relationship.

"I don't think people fully understand what it's like to date someone from another country and the rules behind that and the visas behind that," Thurston, 30, said in the expired video. "I think right now, Blake can only be here for 60 days before having to go back to Canada, so we really do have a lot we have to look into — and we just haven't yet — before we can plan really anything else."

