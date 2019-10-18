See All the Photos from Katie Stevens and Paul DiGiovanni's Gorgeous Fall Wedding in Tennessee

After nearly six years together, Katie Stevens and Paul DiGiovanni tied the knot on Oct. 12 just outside of Nashville at Saddle Woods Farm.

“Our first date was five-and-a-half years ago. After dating for a couple months, I knew [he was going to be] my husband,” the actress — who wore a form-fitting, long-sleeved Flora gown and L’Dezen jewels for her walk down the aisle — told PEOPLE ahead of her big day. “From the second that I met him up until now, he’s made me feel special and more than enough every single day.”