Inside The Bold Type's Katie Stevens & Paul DiGiovanni's Perfect Wedding Day: 'I'm So Grateful'

After nearly six years together, Katie Stevens and Paul DiGiovanni still love surprising one another.

So on their wedding day at Saddle Woods Farm on Saturday, the Bold Type actress, 26, and her musician beau, 31, had plenty of special moments planned for each other.

The first came during the couple’s emotional first look. “Paul’s mom passed away when he was 15, so I just wanted him to feel like she was with us on that day,” Stevens told PEOPLE ahead of the wedding. “His aunt has her wedding dress, so she gave me a piece of it.”

Stevens worked with BJ Gray of Grayscale over the last few months to incorporate a piece of the dress into DiGiovanni’s suit. Covered with a patch, the touching memento remained a secret until the big day.

Image zoom Paul DiGiovanni and Katie Stevens Victoria Bonvicini

“It was incredible,” says DiGiovanni about the gesture. “During our first look, Katie took out a pair of scissors and pulled a piece of thread on a patch to reveal it to me.”

At the couple’s reception, the Boys Like Girls guitarist also had a surprise in store for his bride. “Our first dance was to ‘I Will Always Be Yours’ by Ben Rector. When we went out for our first dance, Paul surprised me with a video from Ben on the TV screen,” she says. “Paul asked him if he could make a video singing our first dance song, and he did! It was truly so special.”

Wearing a long-sleeved lace gown by Flora for her walk down the aisle, Stevens and DiGiovanni were both visibly moved during their ceremony.

Image zoom Paul DiGiovanni and Katie Stevens VICTORIA BONVICINI

“The most emotional part and favorite for me was walking down the aisle towards Paul. My dad is my best friend, so that was already emotional, but then I was walking between a sea of people who were all beaming with love, happiness and pride for us,” says Stevens. “At the end of it all, I got to be with Paul!”

Adds DiGiovanni: “Seeing Katie walk through the doors with her dad was the most emotional part of the day. She looked like an angel.”

Celebrating their new union with 250 of their closest family and friends, the couple also surprised their guests — including Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, Dan + Shay, Stevens’ entire Bold Type cast and more — with a Boys Like Girls reunion.

“Katie had a list of demands about how many songs,” joked DiGiovanni before the wedding. Added Stevens, who first saw DiGiovanni perform with his band long before they dated: “He was going to play another song, and I was like ‘You have to play ‘The Great Escape!'”

Image zoom Paul DiGiovanni and Katie Stevens VICTORIA BONVICINI

After their guests tucked into a taco bar and carving station by Flavor catering, everyone hit the dance floor before continuing the festivities at an after party.

And after more than five years together, “I’m just so excited to call him my husband,” adds Stevens, who changed into a Galia Lahav gown later in the night. “Being husband and wife means we’re always going to be there to love, support and protect each other. I’m so grateful to have Paul to do that with!”