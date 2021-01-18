The British TV personality is looking for a residential college for her 18-year-old son, who has autism

Katie Price Says She Wants to Give Son Harvey the 'Best Shot at Life' in Upcoming Documentary

Katie Price is putting her 18-year-old son Harvey first.

In the trailer for her upcoming BBC One documentary, Katie Price: Harvey and Me, the 42-year-old British TV personality is forced to make a big decision regarding her son, who has autism. (Price recently announced that she is seeking to enroll Harvey in a residential college.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Things change when you're 18 for anyone," Price says in the trailer as Harvey is seen eagerly opening birthday cards. "You become an adult, whereas Harvey, he's got complex needs."

As the pair look into residential colleges for the teenager, another mother of a son with autism reminds Price of the situation's challenges.

"If the placement doesn't work for Harvey, you don't want it to start affecting his mental health, his well-being," she says.

But Price is determined to do what's best for her son. "I've got to let Harvey have the best shot at life that he can," the single mom says.

At the end of the trailer, Price sweetly tells her son, "As long as you're happy, I'm happy."

"Exactly, baby," Harvey responds.

On Sunday, Price shared an Instagram clip of the trailer playing on TV in her living room as she and Harvey looked on. "Harv, look! Harvey's on the telly! What do you think?" she said to her son.

"I love it," Harvey replied.

"That's our program — 25th of January. BBC One," Price added. "What do you reckon?"

"I love it!" Harvey said again, as his mom asked if he wants people to tune in. "Of course," the teen responded with a thumbs up.

According to the official description, the documentary is "a deeply personal film about Katie Price and her disabled son Harvey in a crucial year of his life, as he turns 18 and becomes an adult."

"It's an exciting milestone for them both, but for some disabled young adults like Harvey it also brings a daunting uncertainty as the people and places that have cared for him as a child are about to change. Now Harvey and Katie must navigate this transition together, and Katie has some tough decisions to make on Harvey's behalf - such as where he will live and what his future will look like — and in doing so she must also learn to let go."

Last week, Price revealed in an interview with The Sun that Harvey — who was born with septic optic dysplasia, a rare disorder that affects brain function, hormones and vision — will move to a residential college, which she hopes will teach him to be able to live a more independent life.

"It breaks my heart," she told The Sun. "I don't want him to think I'm just getting rid of him."

"You hear about people with autism being arrested and when they're restrained they go mad and get sectioned," she added. "That's why I want to find the right college for him, so if there's ever a case where he kicks off, I'm involved."

Image zoom Katie Price and son Harvey | Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

In a recent Instagram post, Price expressed pride in her son, saying he "overcomes mountains and obstacles every day that other people take for granted." She also said that Harvey will live in the residential college until he's 25 and will have his own space where he can learn to live on his own.

"I'm hoping he will make friends so he can socialize at the weekends, but if he has no plans, then he can come home whenever he wants," she told The Sun. "He's meant to start this September, but with lockdown, I don't know if he will."

Price welcomed Harvey with former soccer player Dwight Yorke. She also shares son Junior, 15, and daughter Princess, 13, with ex-husband Peter Andre and son Jett, 7, and Bunny, 6, with ex-husband Kieran Hayler.