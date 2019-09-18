Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski Reveal They’re Still Together After BIP Finale: ‘Love Is Tough’

Image zoom ABC/John Fleenor

Yes, Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski are still together!

On Tuesday night, the Bachelor in Paradise finale left fans wondering about the status of the couple’s relationship when the franchise aired Morton and Bukowski arguing outside after they had just made-up during their in-studio segment.

But Morton and Bukowski reassured fans late Tuesday night, both sharing an update on Instagram to reveal that they are still very much together.

“As you’ve seen..It’s been the furthest from easy. From the decision to take the leap onto the beach, navigating what was real and staying true to myself, and my world that spun out afterward,” Morton, 26, wrote in a lengthy post, accompanied by a photo of the couple holding hands. “None of it has been a walk in the park. BUT I’ve learned, a lot.”

She highlighted some of the many lessons she’s learned and continued, “but most of all, I’ve learned that happiness isn’t something to look for in your partner. Your partner can make you laugh but your partner is not responsible for your happiness. Happiness is found within and sharing that with each other is what lights up a room!”

The former Bachelor contestant — who appeared on Colton Underwood’s season — explained that she and Bukowski, 32, had lacked communication in their relationship, but had worked to overcome it and to “really get our bearings.”

“I know none of you will truly understand why things are the way they are but I ask that you trust me and support me as I navigate this new world of mine. Because I’m happy with me and we are finally happy with us,” she revealed. “We have grown so much in our friendship and now in our relationship since that day.”

Morton admitted that while they may be happy now, she knows that she can’t promise they will be in the future and plans to try her best to make their relationship worthwhile.

“Like I said to both of our parents and I will say to you- I can’t promise you this relationship will be perfect (it won’t be/ it isn’t) and I can’t promise we will last forever,” she wrote. “…But what I can promise you is that I take this seriously, won’t lose myself, I will always try my best, I will always keep it real, and we will have each other’s backs. Thank you for following us through this journey of hope, faith, all of the next phases of life and more importantly – love ♥️cheers to an effing INSANE adventure”

Bukowski also took a turn at updating their fans, admitting that while “love is tough,” it’s worth fighting for.

“Love is tough. Love is beautiful. Most importantly love is patient,” he wrote alongside a silly photo of Morton. “Sometimes you need a shock to the system to put a fire under your ass. What I felt then I feel even more now. I love you @katieemoand can’t wait to feed you pizza for the rest of our lives.”

After getting engaged in a heartfelt proposal on the beach in Paradise, Morton sent shockwaves through Bachelor nation when she appeared on stage without her engagement ring on her finger. While she reassured fans that she and Bukowski were still engaged, she opened up to Chris Harrison about their struggles.

“I fell in love with potential that may never come to fruition, but I’m just praying it does,” Morton told the show’s host.

Harrison then brought Bukowski out to join his fiancée on stage, who also agreed the relationship had been rocky. Morton credited part of the problem with being how she saw their relationship portrayed when she watched the show back, saying, “I thought I was going to watch back and see how in love with me you were, but I didn’t see that.”

While their session with Harrison ended with Morton putting her ring back on, the franchise showed the couple leave and continue to argue outside. Bukowski could be seen walking off after telling Morton she had “blindsided” him by opening up to Harrison.

“I didn’t want to blindside you, ever,” Morton responded.

While they both went their separate ways at the end of the episode, fans can now rest assured they found their way back to one another.