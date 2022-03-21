Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Spend Time Together Following Split: 'All Good'

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced their decision to go their separate ways after 12 years together last week

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are on "good" terms.

The Vanderpump Rules costars, who announced their split last week, retunied for a friendly afternoon outing over the weekend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The former couple dined at an outdoor patio table at Mister O's in Studio City, California, on Saturday, as seen in photographs obtained by TMZ.

For the outing, Schwartz, 39, wore gray sweatpants and a long-sleeved shirt, while Maloney, 35, donned a striped sweatshirt and cream-colored pants.

On his Instagram Story, the TomTom restaurateur shared a photograph from the meetup, which Maloney reshared on her respective page. There, she wrote, "It's all good," alongside the image.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Credit: Katie Maloney/Instagram

Both Schwartz and Maloney confirmed their split in separate Instagram posts last week. A source later told PEOPLE that the couple had been lacking "intimacy" in their relationship "for quite a while."

"They act like terrific roommates," the insider explained, adding that the reality stars are still "a part of each other's lives" despite the breakup.

However, when it came to their future, the source noted that the pair were looking for different things in their relationship, with Schwartz seeking "more flexibility with his life" and Maloney wanting "more of a traditional marriage."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

During an episode of her podcast, You're Gonna Love Me, on Friday, Maloney revealed that she and Schwartz are still living together.

"We do still live together in our house, and we're just trying to navigate these steps together and really work on becoming friends in that sense," she explained.

"Obviously we have the same friends and trying to hang out in a group together going through this and not making it awkward for anyone and not make anyone choose sides — that's been important to us," Maloney added, referring to their shared friend group of VPRs costars.

RELATED VIDEO: VPR's Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Split After 12 Years Together: 'No Sides to Choose'

A day after her outing with Schwartz, Maloney took part in an Instagram Q&A, where she answered various fan questions about her split.

"I'm actually doing really good," she wrote to one user who asked about her current state. "Feeling really loved and supported. I feel very hopeful."

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Credit: Katie Maloney/Instagram

As another asked about her "goals for this new chapter of your life," the reality star said she is on "a pursuit of happiness," adding, "I want to feed my soul. And of course I want to prioritize my career goals.

In one other post, a fan asked Maloney what "helped" her decision to split from Schwartz, which Maloney detailed was "trusting myself."

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Credit: Katie Maloney/Instagram

In her most recent podcast episode, Maloney gave more insight into her split with Schwartz. "I know [for] some people [it] may seem like a shock, or it may seem like an abrupt thing, but for us it's not like we just decided this this week or yesterday or the day before," she explained.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Credit: Katie Maloney/Instagram

"There wasn't some kind of crazy incident that happened, there wasn't some crazy fight that resulted in this," she continued, speaking through tears. "It was my decision, which was probably the hardest and most painful decision I've ever had to make."