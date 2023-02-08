Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Address Their Search for a 'Sweet Spot' in Post-Divorce Relationship 

The former couple had a good post-divorce friendship until Schwartz hooked up with Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss at Scheana Shay's wedding last year

By
and Topher Gauk-Roger
Published on February 8, 2023 11:10 AM
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz
Photo: Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty (2)

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have maintained a friendship since getting divorced — despite some viral dating drama.

At Vanderpump Rules' season 10 premiere event Tuesday, Maloney, 36, exclusively told PEOPLE where the exes stand after their March 2022 split.

"We're not best friends, we're not super close, but we're trying to find that sort of sweet spot," she said. "Because we have dogs and a lot of love for one another and I just feel like he's still such a huge part of my life and just kind of not having him in my life just feels so weird."

However, the pair have initiated a bit more "distance" since they last declared they'd remain best friends. "I think just having that little bit of distance from one another is probably the healthiest thing. So I think we're kind of finding that right now," she added.

Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney
Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Maloney said getting lunch with Schwartz, 40, on her birthday was the "first time we really kind of talked in a long time." She's been casually dating, though nothing has yet stuck.

Schwartz is on the same page. He'll dip his toe into the dating app pool during season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, though, he told PEOPLE "the prospect of dating seems so foreign to me." He also expressed his thoughts on the state of his relationship with Maloney now.

"I'm so happy to say this because for a long time after you know what happened, it was very strained," he said. "Whether or not it was warranted is debatable, but I'm so happy to say that we have our rapport and our friendship back and we're making jokes about the dogs and I still love and care about her very much."

Maloney and Schwartz once raved about their healthy post-divorce connection, but things changed when the Schwartz & Sandys co-owner hooked up with costar Raquel Leviss at Scheana Shay's wedding.

In the season 10 trailer, Maloney is seen confronting Schwartz about the matter.

"I've never had hatred for you and now I do," she told her ex-husband. "I think you're pathetic, I think you're a drunk and I think you're a loser."

To PEOPLE, Schwartz teased what viewers will see of the exes' behavior on screen. "I'll always have her back — well, if you watch the show, you'll know that's not true — I don't always have her back. But I'll always love her and support her. And yeah, I'm always rooting for Katie," he said.

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

