Katie Maloney Slams Ex Husband Tom Schwartz as They Navigate Breakup in 'Vanderpump Rules' Premiere

Katie Maloney didn't hold back her feelings about ex-husband Tom Schwartz in the season 10 premiere of Vanderpump Rules.

Though the two said they were trying to be amicable after their March 2022 split, Katie, 36, wasn't the only person unhappy with Schwartz — he also came under fire for hanging with costar Lala Kent's ex-fiancé Randall Emmett after Lala specifically told her friends not to associate with him.

"I don't need people like that around me," Lala told Katie and Ariana Madix at Tom Tom.

"I guess I just don't understand what Randall is bringing to the friendship," Ariana, 37, said, as Katie, 36, jokingly replied, "Pickle ball."

"When I hear that people are going and communicating with that person, I don't want you in my circle," Lala told her costars.

In a confessional, Lala revealed she gathered her friends on costar Scheana Shay's rooftop and told them not to speak with Emmett as they prepared to enter a custody battle over their daughter Ocean.

"And then I find out he goes to play pickle ball with [Emmett], so I sent him a message. I have a lot to lose," Lala said as her texts with Schwartz appeared on the screen, showing her slamming his disloyalty and telling him that he "couldn't even get on your own wife's team."

"When you do something that affects my baby, when I'm in a custody battle, you're a liability," Lala told the group of Schwartz, 40.

Katie then chimed in, "I think he is like, 'I don't really understand the full story,' and I'm like, 'Well, she made it pretty clear,' and he was like, 'I'm gonna touch the stove.'"

"The day that Tom takes responsibility for anything will be a cold day in hell," Katie added of Schwartz in a confessional. "I'll be long dead before that."

The episode also featured Katie and Schwartz's highs and lows throughout their time on the series before they were shown discussing the dissolution of their relationship.

Speaking about how Katie asked for a divorce last winter, Schwartz said: "I feel like my whole world, everything I know just sort of dissipated in that moment."

"She laid it all out, and it made perfect sense," he continued in his confessional. "I can't probably give you the specifics because I was so upset I wasn't really listening, but also I don't want to ask her again because one of the reasons she broke up with me is because I'm not a good listener."

"Long story short, I just didn't know how to make her happy," he added.

Katie, for her part, revealed in her own confessional: "We've had a lot of issues. I've never been a priority to him."

While they may no longer be husband and wife, the duo has sought to maintain a friendship. Viewers got a glimpse of that in Wednesday's premiere as Katie and Schwartz navigated sharing custody of their two dogs and discussing their dating life post-divorce.

However, Schwartz immediately regretted asking Katie if she's been on any dates after hearing her answer.

"I really value my friendship with Tom, and I want to remain friends, but there's just one rule: don't hook up with anyone in the friend group," Katie said.

As fans know, Schwartz will ultimately break that rule this season when he begins a fling with costar Raquel Leviss, as shown in the season 10 trailer.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Vanderpump Rules' season 10 premiere event on Tuesday, Katie explained where she currently stands with her ex now.

"We're not best friends, we're not super close, but we're trying to find that sort of sweet spot," she said. "Because we have dogs and a lot of love for one another and I just feel like he's still such a huge part of my life and just kind of not having him in my life just feels so weird."

However, the pair have initiated a bit more "distance" since they last declared they'd remain best friends. "I think just having that little bit of distance from one another is probably the healthiest thing. So I think we're kind of finding that right now," she added.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.