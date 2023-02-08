Katie Maloney Slams Ex Husband Tom Schwartz as They Navigate Breakup in 'Vanderpump Rules' Premiere

"The day that Tom takes responsibility for anything will be a cold day in hell. I'll be long dead before that," Katie Maloney said of her ex-husband on Wednesday's season 10 premiere

By
Published on February 8, 2023 10:30 PM
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz
Photo: Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty (2)

Katie Maloney didn't hold back her feelings about ex-husband Tom Schwartz in the season 10 premiere of Vanderpump Rules.

Though the two said they were trying to be amicable after their March 2022 split, Katie, 36, wasn't the only person unhappy with Schwartz — he also came under fire for hanging with costar Lala Kent's ex-fiancé Randall Emmett after Lala specifically told her friends not to associate with him.

"I don't need people like that around me," Lala told Katie and Ariana Madix at Tom Tom.

"I guess I just don't understand what Randall is bringing to the friendship," Ariana, 37, said, as Katie, 36, jokingly replied, "Pickle ball."

"When I hear that people are going and communicating with that person, I don't want you in my circle," Lala told her costars.

Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney
Michael Tullberg/WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty

In a confessional, Lala revealed she gathered her friends on costar Scheana Shay's rooftop and told them not to speak with Emmett as they prepared to enter a custody battle over their daughter Ocean.

"And then I find out he goes to play pickle ball with [Emmett], so I sent him a message. I have a lot to lose," Lala said as her texts with Schwartz appeared on the screen, showing her slamming his disloyalty and telling him that he "couldn't even get on your own wife's team."

"When you do something that affects my baby, when I'm in a custody battle, you're a liability," Lala told the group of Schwartz, 40.

Katie then chimed in, "I think he is like, 'I don't really understand the full story,' and I'm like, 'Well, she made it pretty clear,' and he was like, 'I'm gonna touch the stove.'"

"The day that Tom takes responsibility for anything will be a cold day in hell," Katie added of Schwartz in a confessional. "I'll be long dead before that."

RELATED VIDEO: VPR's Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Split After 12 Years Together: 'No Sides to Choose'

The episode also featured Katie and Schwartz's highs and lows throughout their time on the series before they were shown discussing the dissolution of their relationship.

Speaking about how Katie asked for a divorce last winter, Schwartz said: "I feel like my whole world, everything I know just sort of dissipated in that moment."

"She laid it all out, and it made perfect sense," he continued in his confessional. "I can't probably give you the specifics because I was so upset I wasn't really listening, but also I don't want to ask her again because one of the reasons she broke up with me is because I'm not a good listener."

"Long story short, I just didn't know how to make her happy," he added.

Katie, for her part, revealed in her own confessional: "We've had a lot of issues. I've never been a priority to him."

Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney
Nicole Weingart/Bravo

While they may no longer be husband and wife, the duo has sought to maintain a friendship. Viewers got a glimpse of that in Wednesday's premiere as Katie and Schwartz navigated sharing custody of their two dogs and discussing their dating life post-divorce.

However, Schwartz immediately regretted asking Katie if she's been on any dates after hearing her answer.

"I really value my friendship with Tom, and I want to remain friends, but there's just one rule: don't hook up with anyone in the friend group," Katie said.

As fans know, Schwartz will ultimately break that rule this season when he begins a fling with costar Raquel Leviss, as shown in the season 10 trailer.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Vanderpump Rules' season 10 premiere event on Tuesday, Katie explained where she currently stands with her ex now.

"We're not best friends, we're not super close, but we're trying to find that sort of sweet spot," she said. "Because we have dogs and a lot of love for one another and I just feel like he's still such a huge part of my life and just kind of not having him in my life just feels so weird."

However, the pair have initiated a bit more "distance" since they last declared they'd remain best friends. "I think just having that little bit of distance from one another is probably the healthiest thing. So I think we're kind of finding that right now," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Address Their Search for a 'Sweet Spot' in Post-Divorce Relationship 
Katie Maloney (L) and Tom Schwartz attend Katie's Pucker and Pout launch party at Frederic Fekkai Hair Salon on July 30, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California
Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's Relationship Timeline
Tom Schwartz attends opening night of the 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage); Raquel Leviss attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy's on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)
'Vanderpump Rules' Trailer: Katie Maloney Calls Ex Tom Schwartz a 'Pathetic Loser' After Raquel Leviss Kiss
Brock Davies Says Katie Maloney Was 'Disinvited' to His and Scheana Shay's Wedding
Brock Davies Says Katie Maloney Was 'Disinvited' from His and Scheana Shay's Wedding
Ambyr Childers Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband Randall Emmett for Emotional and Verbal Abuse
Randall Emmett Leaving 'Vanderpump Rules' After Lala Kent Split, Says He 'Never Wanted to Be' on Show
Lala Kent and producer Randall Emmett attend the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Spree" Premiere at The Marc Theatre on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah
Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's Relationship Timeline
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Relationship Timeline
Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney
Tom Schwartz Struggled to Accept Katie Maloney Leaving Months Before Divorce Filing: 'I'm Lying to Myself'
Tom Schwartz of "Vanderpump Rules" attends Andy's Legends Ball at BravoCon 2022 on October 14, 2022 at Manhattan Center in New York, New York, USA. Robin Platzer/ Twin Images/ SIPA USA; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (13467797ho) Katie Maloney Andy's Legends Ball, Bravocon 2022, New York, USA - 14 Oct 2022
Tom Schwartz Admits He Got 'Addicted to Sadness' After Announcing Split from Katie Maloney
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 07: Lala Kent and Katie Maloney attend a private event at the Hyde Lounge at the Crypto.com Arena hosted by Sandals Resorts for the Justin Bieber concert on March 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Sandals Resorts)
'Vanderpump Rules' ' Lala Kent and Katie Maloney Enjoy 'Being Single Together' After High-Profile Splits
lala kent and james kennedy
'Vanderpump Rules' ' Lala Kent and James Kent Shade Their Exes at BravoCon 2022: 'Dodged a Bullet'
Lala Kent
Lala Kent Calls Long-Simmering New Season of 'Vanderpump Rules' 'the Year of Burning Bridges'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: (L-R) Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight in the Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Settle Divorce 6 Months After Announcing Split
Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Lala Kent
Katie Maloney Says She 'Can't Fault' Lala Kent for Cutting Out Tom Schwartz: 'That's Her M.O.'
Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz
Tom Schwartz Thinks He and Katie Maloney Are the 'Best Divorcees Ever': 'There's No Tension'
Lala Kent
LaLa Kent Says She 'Might Be in Love' One Year After Split from Randall Emmett