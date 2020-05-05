Katie Maloney-Shwartz Shows Off 20-Lb. Weight Loss on Vanderpump Rules Virtual Reunion

The reality star wore a sparkly shift dress for the reunion special after revealing last month that she recently lost weight

Katie Maloney-Schwartz showed off her recent 20 lb. weight loss on Instagram Tuesday as she posed in her outfit for the Vanderpump Rules Season 8 virtual reunion.

"Season 8 Reunion Look! We may have been socially distant but it was still 🔥🔥🔥!" Maloney-Schwartz wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a sparkly IMFL dress and Balenciaga heels for the special, which was taped last week.

The reality star, 33, revealed on Instagram last month that she began consulting with a nutritionist.

"I’ve lost a little over 20 pounds," she said in response to a fan asking whether she had recently lost weight. "It feels good."

"I thought it was a thyroid thing, so I was going to the doctor and getting blood work done," Maloney-Schwartz explained. "I think it’s really important to also check up on your health because even though it wasn’t a thyroid thing, I did discover that my glucose levels were pretty high, and that could’ve led to some maybe pre-diabetic problems."

Maloney-Schwartz added that her nutritionist has helped her “understand how to eat for my metabolism, especially with being insulin resistant or insulin-sensitive," and learn what foods to eat and which ones to avoid.

“Now I just have a great understanding on nutrition and what kinds of food I should and shouldn’t be eating,” the former SUR server said. While she is “not dieting,” Maloney-Schwartz said she has found “a wealth of knowledge on what kind of foods to be eating.”

The TV personality has previously been candid about dealing with body shaming, sharing in March of last year that comments about her weight made her feel "unlovable."

“Imagine finally finding the courage and strength to finally love yourself enough to stand up for yourself to then be ridiculed and torn down again,” she previously wrote on her Instagram Story. “It took me three years. I was a very unhappy person. I took it out on everyone including myself. I was unlovable.”

"For the last three years I let MY BODY become a topic of conversation,” she continued. “I say ‘let’ because I didn’t have the courage or self love [to] argue it. FOR THREE YEARS. I’m not perfect. I know who I am. But I’m not a weak b—-. I vowed to make changes. And I did.”

“I am going to continue to grow and remind myself of my own strength," Maloney-Schwartz added. "If that makes me a mean b—- in your eyes then so f—ing be it! I’m remaining true.”

While some of Maloney-Schwartz's Vanderpump Rules co-stars have apologized for participating in the body-shaming, others have come to her defense. Just earlier this year, Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright clapped back at Maloney-Schwartz's critics after members of the cast attended the Oscars.

The Season 8 virtual reunion was filmed on Thursday, Andy Cohen said on his SiriusXM radio show Monday, promising fans that the show "was really good."

Maloney-Schwartz wasn't the only one who dressed up for the virtual get together. Schroeder shared a selfie on Instagram Tuesday revealing that she did her own make-up for the reunion.

"Virtual reunion glam by me," the Next Level Basic author wrote in the caption for the selfie, in which she wears a red top and gold dangling earrings.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.