Lala Kent broke her engagement to Emmett last October, and Katie Maloney filed for divorce from Tom Schwartz in March

Katie Maloney Says She 'Can't Fault' Lala Kent for Cutting Out Tom Schwartz: 'That's Her M.O.'

Katie Maloney understands Lala Kent's point of view.

While addressing Kent's decision, Maloney — who recently filed for divorce from Schwartz — weighed in on the Give Them Lala Beauty creator's broken engagement.

"That's kind of like her M.O. and I can't fault her for that," Maloney, 35, told E! News. "She feels strongly about Randall and how things have gone down and the person that he is, and how she doesn't want him in her life, and I can't fault her for that."

She added that she "understands it fully."

Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Lala Kent, Randall Emmett Credit: Randy Shropshire/Bravo

Kent, 31, and Emmett were engaged from 2018 until October 2021. Before the split, the pair welcomed their first daughter, Ocean, together.

Kent has since been claimed Emmett created a "toxic" home life and she's accused him of cheating.

Kent has also said she'll cut out anyone who sees her ex after the split. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kent explained why she cut Schwartz out — and even alluded to a possible step back from Lisa Vanderpump after the restaurateur saw Emmett, too.

"And I'm not the type of person to say, like, you have to pick a side. But in this situation, if you don't pick my side or you remain Switzerland, I want nothing to do with you," Kent said.

Maloney reiterated the point to E!, saying Kent has been vocal about her boundaries.

"She's made it abundantly clear to all of us and she said it explicitly," Maloney said. "So for anyone to kind of take that and go back and decide to continue a friendship or relationship knowing...it is what it is."