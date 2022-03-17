Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney Says Being Able to 'Choose' Herself Is 'Most Empowering Moment'

Katie Maloney wants to do what's in her best interest.

As part of Dear Media's celebration for Women's History Month, Maloney — who hosts the You're Gonna Love Me podcast for the company — provided insight into her take on what it means to be a woman. Upon doing so, she opened up about her "most empowering moment."

"I choose myself, in any form," the 35-year-old Vanderpump Rules star wrote. "Accept and love myself and don't back down."

Maloney not only said Women's History Month is "a reminder that women are powerful and have the ability to run the world," but she also shared the best advice she's ever received.

"If you're being true yourself you will never have any regrets," she said.

Maloney's remarks come after she announced her split from husband Tom Schwartz.

"I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you," she wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship."

Added Maloney, "Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness. Thank you for all the kind words and support."

When Schwartz addressed the breakup on Instagram, he admitted that the situation "sucks."

"How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f–in canned Instagram caption," the 39-year-old began. "I'm not quite ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful. Yes my heart aches but I'll be ok. Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy."

Schwartz acknowledged that the former couple "had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship." He also said Maloney has "taught [him] so much about love & being a better partner."

"I'm aware of the tragedies taking place in the world right now, I have perspective here. I'll be fine," he added. "So I'll shut up now and say it one last time, love you Bub. Always & forever you'll be in my heart."

Following the split news, a source told PEOPLE that Maloney and Schwartz had been lacking "intimacy" in their relationship "for quite a while."

"They act like terrific roommates," the source said, adding that the Bravo stars are still "a part of each other's lives" nonetheless.