Katie Maloney Says Ariana Madix Has Been 'Overwhelmed' by Support Following Tom Sandoval Split

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on March 8, 2023 08:05 AM
Ariana Madix (L) and Katie Maloney attend the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge
Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney. Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Ariana Madix is appreciating the love she's been receiving amid her split from her Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval.

Madix's costar and close friend Katie Maloney said the 37-year-old has been "overwhelmed" by people reaching out to her following the news that she and Sandoval had split because the TomTom co-owner cheated on her with their costar Raquel Leviss.

Speaking in a video posted to her instagram Story Tuesday with the caption, "#teamariana", Maloney, 36, thanked people on Madix's behalf and also teased that "something really cool" is happening in regards to the pair's planned sandwich shop, Something About Her.

Revealing fans will find out how to support Madix and their joint business venture, Maloney said, "Tomorrow is International Women's Day, but so many of you have been asking how to support Ariana and how to support the sandwich shop and tomorrow you will find out."

She continued, "Thank you so so so much and everyone make sure you check back on my page, maybe somewhere else but I'm so excited for you all to see this and thank you so much for reaching out, honestly it's been overwhelming, Ariana is overwhelmed by it, she thanks you all so much."

Katie Maloney Says Ariana Madix Has Been Overwhelmed By Everyones Support Following Tom Sandoval Split
Katie Maloney. Katie Maloney Instagram

Maloney's post came just after Sandoval, 40, released a statement apologizing to Madix for the affair with Leviss that ended their nine-year monogamous relationship.

"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I've hurt through this process," the statement began. "Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

Madix only discovered that Sandoval had been cheating on her with Leviss on Wednesday, March 1, when she saw "inappropriate" messages between the pair on his phone while he was performing with his band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, in Los Angeles.

"She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels," one source told PEOPLE. "This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal."

By Friday afternoon, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the two were over.

The secret romance between Sandoval and Leviss has been going on "for upwards of 6 months," an insider said — "all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed."

Nearly every Vanderpump Rules costar from past and present — including Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Charli Burnett, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor and even Sandoval's ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute — have all been outspoken on social media and showing their support for Madix.

Maloney, who was married to Sandoval's BFF and business partner Tom Schwartz for five years, shared a series of snapshots of the pair together on Instagram Sunday.

"You are going to thrive like you were always meant to!" she captioned the post.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

