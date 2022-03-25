The Vanderpump Rules star filed for divorce at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday

Katie Maloney Reveals Date She Separated from Tom Schwartz and What Caused Divorce in New Docs

According to the divorce petition obtained by PEOPLE, the Vanderpump Rules star, 35, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the pair's split.

The paperwork, which was filed by Maloney in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, also listed their separation date as Feb. 12, about a month before the former couple announced their split on Instagram.

Additionally, Maloney requested no spousal support for either party and noted that they still have to determine how to split their property and assets, according to the documents.

Reps for Maloney and Schwartz did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight in the Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

The Vanderpump Rules costars first announced their split on their respective Instagram accounts on March 15.

"I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you," Maloney wrote. "After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship."

"Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness. Thank you for all the kind words and support," Maloney concluded her announcement, which was accompanied by a carousel of photos of the couple.

Schwartz, 39, also penned a heartfelt message on Instagram announcing their split.

"Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f– canned Instagram caption," he began. "I'm not quite ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful. Yes my heart aches but I'll be ok.

"Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he wrote in part, adding that "we had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship" and that Maloney has "taught me so much about love & being a better partner."

A source later told PEOPLE that the couple had been lacking "intimacy" in their relationship "for quite a while."

"They act like terrific roommates," the insider explained, adding that the reality stars are still "a part of each other's lives" despite the breakup.

However, when it came to their future, the source noted that the pair were looking for different things in their relationship, with Schwartz seeking "more flexibility with his life" and Maloney wanting "more of a traditional marriage."

Following their split announcement, the former couple spent time together and dined at an outdoor patio table at Mister O's in Studio City, California, as seen in photographs obtained by TMZ. The TomTom restaurateur shared a photograph from the meetup, which Maloney reshared on her page. There, she wrote, "It's all good," alongside the image.