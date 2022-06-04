"We literally told them there's no sides to pick," Katie Maloney said in response to Raquel Leviss' remarks

Katie Maloney Responds After Raquel Leviss Said VPR Cast Felt They Had to Pick Sides in Tom Schwartz Split

Katie Maloney is telling her side of the story.

The reality star, 35, responded to Raquel Leviss' remarks that their Vanderpump Rules castmates felt like they were expected to pick "sides" in Maloney and Tom Schwartz's divorce.

"I feel like with Tom and Katie, they do expect [people to pick] sides, unfortunately," Leviss recently told Page Six. "It has [changed the dynamic]. It seems that way, anyway — even though I'm friends with both of them."

Leviss would not say whether Schwartz, 39, or Maloney, 35, put more pressure on the cast to pick sides, but noted, "Personally, I don't get that vibe, but Scheana [Shay] does, so you should ask her."

In response, Maloney commented under a VPR fan page's Instagram post that shared Leviss' remarks.

"We literally told them there's no sides to pick. I have felt that some people have on their own done that for whatever reason but tom and I are still friends so whatever," she wrote.

She later replied to a fan who said her and Schwartz's VPR costars might "feel torn because they like you both."

"There's no reason to feel torn though, that's the point," Maloney replied.

She and Schwartz announced their breakup in March after 12 years together, each sharing their own announcements on their respective Instagram accounts.

"I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you," Maloney began. "After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship."

Continued Maloney: "Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness. Thank you for all the kind words and support." She included a set of photos of her and Maloney in her post.

In his own announcement, Schwartz wrote, "Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f–in canned Instagram caption."

He added, "I'm not quite ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful. Yes my heart aches but I'll be ok."

"Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he wrote in part, adding that "we had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship" and that Maloney has "taught me so much about love & being a better partner."

Weeks after their announcements, Maloney revealed what led to their breakup, saying in part that their "marriage wasn't the healthiest."

"I had been expressing my feelings and where I felt that I was not getting my needs met and where I thought I was being hurt by some of the behavior, and I don't think he understood or resonated or agreed," she recalled while on Lindsey Metselaar's We Met At Acme podcast, claiming that she felt like she "put in the work" with their marriage but it wasn't reciprocated by Schwartz.