Katie Maloney Says She 'Wasn't Shocked' to Hear Tom Sandoval Had Been Cheating with Raquel Leviss

Katie Maloney is sharing her thoughts on the scandalous affair between her Vanderpump Rules costars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

The You're Gonna Love Me podcast host, 36, opened up about the matter during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday night. "I wasn't shocked, but the details were shocking," Maloney said, adding, "I wasn't shocked that it was Raquel."

When host Andy Cohen asked how Sandoval's ex Ariana Madix is doing — as the discovery of his secret romance with Leviss led to the end of his long relationship with Madix — Maloney replied. "All things considered, she's in a really good headspace. She's taking care of herself. I saw her yesterday, and she's excited. We're excited."

Maloney admitted she has heard bits of the affair's "origin story," however she urged Cohen to wait for the VPR reunion to dive into what may have happened off-screen.

The reality star first took issue with Leviss, 28, after she sought after and later hooked up with her ex-husband Tom Schwartz shortly after their separation.

While aspects of that drama have already aired or been teased in upcoming VPR episodes, the scandal between Leviss and Sandoval took both fans — and the cast — by surprise.

Madix, 37, and Sandoval, 40, had been together for nine years when she discovered the TomTom co-owner was cheating on her with Leviss. PEOPLE confirmed the affair led to the longtime couple's split.

Sandoval and Leviss have both apologized for their wrongdoing. Addressing the matter first, Sandoval said he was "selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love."

"No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us," he continued. "I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."

In a separate statement, Leviss said she's "not a victim" and "there is no excuse" for what she did.

"I deeply regret hurting Ariana. I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," she continued. "I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships."

Leviss later told PEOPLE that her "feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship."

"Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones," she added. "I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone. I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."

Though Madix has yet to break her silence on the matter, a source told PEOPLE she "has not been alone at all since this happened" and has "a ton of support around her." The former SURver has also been spotted letting loose in Mexico with friends.

