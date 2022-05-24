For now, the Vanderpump Rules star told former Bachelorettes Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young she's staying off dating apps: "I like going out, flirting"

Katie Maloney Is 'Not Trying to Get a Boyfriend' After Tom Schwartz Split: 'I've Been on a Date'

Katie Maloney is ready to mingle.

On this week's episode of Bachelor Happy Hour, the Vanderpump Rules star, 35, had a chat with hosts Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young about her divorce from Tom Schwartz after 12 years of marriage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The reality star said she realized that ending her marriage was something she needed to do to be happy.

"The minute I made that choice the thing I was scared of the most became like a gift — became an opportunity for opportunity and I was no longer scared of it," she shared.

She clarified that that in no way means the separation didn't take a toll on her.

"It doesn't mean it was not sad, and not heartbreaking, because it 100 percent is," she told the two Bachelorette alums. "It was — it gutted me. But I think just leaning in and trusting your gut and listening to that because it's about, always about, the relationship with yourself and nurturing that."

Maloney shared that once the news of her breakup was out there she felt "a huge sense of relief."

"Because everything I had been doing I no longer had to do anymore," she explained. "I didn't have to be concerned and live for someone else."

Kufrin, who has also experienced public breakups, said she struggled with the feeling that the public felt "entitled" to know the details of her relationship.

"Everyone thought that they were entitled to know exactly what was going on day by day, detail by detail, and I was still trying to process it on my own, let alone figuring out how the hell am I going to let the whole world in and know this," Kufrin said.

Maloney said that while she is not "trying to get a boyfriend," she is having fun meeting people.

"I like going out, flirting, or like I've been on a date," she said.

She said for the time being she is keeping off of dating apps and opting for meeting people in real life.

Tom Schwartz; Katie Maloney-Schwartz Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney | Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Maloney and Schwartz, 39, each announced their divorce on their Instagram profiles in March.

"I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you," Maloney began in her message.

"After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship."

"Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness. Thank you for all the kind words and support," Maloney concluded her announcement, which was accompanied by a carousel of photos of the couple.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Schwartz also addressed the divorce on his Instagram profile, writing, "Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f–in canned Instagram caption," he began. "I'm not quite ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful. Yes my heart aches but I'll be ok."

"Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he wrote in part, adding that "we had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship" and that Maloney has "taught me so much about love & being a better partner."