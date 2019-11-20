Katie Holmes Showed Support for Dawson's Creek Costar James Van Der Beek Before DWTS Elimination

They’ve come a long way from the docks of Capeside, but Dawson Leery and Joey Potter — a.k.a James Van Der Beek and Katie Holmes — will always have each others’ backs.

Ahead of his shocking Dancing with the Stars elimination this past Monday night, Van Der Beek, 42, posted a short clip of himself performing a jazz number during last week’s Boy Band and Girl Group Night episode.

Holmes (who has a background in dance herself) showed her support for her former Dawson’s Creek costar in the comments section, calling his dance to “Bye Bye Bye” by ‘NSYNC “Amazing!”

“Thank you!” Van Der Beek responded to Holmes, 40, adding a red heart emoji.

Image zoom Katie Holmes (L); James Van Der Beek Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock; David Livingston/Getty

Monday was an especially difficult episode for fans of Van Der Beek, who was eliminated from the DWTS semifinals after he landed in the bottom two for the first time and revealed his wife, Kimberly, had suffered a miscarriage.

The judges voted to save competitor Ally Brooke, who selflessly tried to give her spot to Van Der Beek.

Image zoom James Van Der Beek's Instagram comments

Image zoom [ent-hotlink id="18452" href="https://people.com/tag/katie-holmes/" title="Katie Holmes"] (L) and James Van Der Beek on Dawson's Creek Globe Photos

Before his second dance of the night and subsequent departure, Van Der Beek opened up in an emotional video about his “worst nightmare” reality: that his sixth child on the way had taken “a shortcut to whatever lies beyond.”

“You never know why these things happen — that’s what I’ve been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together, it breaks you open, it opens up your heart, it deepens your appreciation,” the Pose actor said. “It makes you more human.”

He further shared the tragic news on Instagram, writing, “Wrecked. Devastated. In shock. That’s how we’re feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family in April … has taken a short cut to whatever lies beyond this life. We’ve been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being.”

Kimberly, 37, gave more details about the harrowing experience, sharing that the baby was a boy and that she “almost lost [her] life,” promising she would go into more details about her hospital stay “at some point” when she’s ready.

Image zoom James Van Der Beek's Instagram comments

In the comments section of Van Der Beek’s heart-wrenching post following the reveal of the sad news, many of the actor’s celebrity friends chimed in with support for the couple, who are parents to Gwendolyn, 17 months, Emilia, 3½, Annabel Leah, 5½, Joshua, 7½, and Olivia, 9.

“Sending you so much love,” wrote Busy Philipps, who starred as Audrey Liddell alongside Van Der Beek and Holmes in the last two seasons of Dawson’s Creek.

“There are no words to properly express the heartfelt sorrow to you, Kimberly and your family. Just know many people are praying for all of you,” said Sean Spicer, who was eliminated from DWTS one week before Van Der Beek.

“You both are the strongest people I know. I’m always here for you and your whole family James,” began a heartfelt comment from Emma Slater, who was Van Der Beek’s pro dance partner during his run on the show. “Thank you for sharing this with so many people, you don’t know what that means to those who have been through what you have been through. My love is always with you guys. I’m so sorry for your loss.”