Katie Holmes Reunites with 'Dawson's Creek' Costars at Her Off-Broadway Show: 'We Love You'

"As always ... you were a shiny star," wrote Mary-Margaret Humes after she and John Wesley Shipp saw Holmes in the off-Broadway show The Wanderers

Published on March 25, 2023 05:17 PM
Photo: Katie Holmes/Instagram

Katie Holmes is never too far from the creek.

The Dawson's Creek alum, 44, reunited with two costars from the beloved WB teen soap when John Wesley Shipp and Mary-Margaret Humes showed their support in the audience of her off-Broadway show The Wanderers on Friday.

"Thank you @thereal_margaretmaryhumes and @johnwesleyshippjr for your support and love!" wrote Holmes on her Instagram Story with a photo of the trio and friend JC Alvarez.

"Always. Go see #TheWanderers" wrote Shipp, 68, on his story with the photo, as Humes, 68, seconded the recommendation: "So good!! As always ... you were a shiny star @katieholmes and we love you."

The two played Mitch and Gail Leery, parents of the titular aspiring teen filmmaker Dawson (James Van Der Beek), who navigates love, sex and adolescence with his best friends Joey Potter (Holmes), Pacey Witter (Joshua Jackson) and Jen Lindley (Michelle Williams).

Shipp previously enjoyed breakfast with Humes and his dog Sofia, whom he referred to as his "favorite gals" when he posted some selfies of the trio he shared earlier on Friday.

"Early morning #nyc with @johnwesleyshippjr … what a wonderful way to wake up … coffee and #puppykisses #dawsonscreek 25 years later #foreverfriends," Humes wrote in the caption of her own post.

Their onscreen son sent them love in the comments section. "Awww… all the feels ❤️ Makes me miss those weekend lunches we used to have," wrote Van Der Beek, 46.

Van Der Beek previously shared a video of his family opening up a gift from Humes for his birthday earlier this month, which has become a tradition.

"Every year since my mother died, [Humes] makes me cookies and sends them to me on my birthday," he wrote. "I have the best TV momma on the planet."

Dawson's Creek ran for six seasons on The WB from 1998 to 2003.

