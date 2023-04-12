Katie Holmes Recalls 'Trying to Go from Being a Girl to a Woman' While Filming 'Dawson's Creek' : 'I Am Not Sexy'

Dawson's Creek aired six seasons between 1998 and 2003 with Holmes as Joey Potter

By
Published on April 12, 2023 01:24 PM
Katie Holmes Recalls 'Trying to Go from Being a Girl to a Woman' While Filming Dawson's Creek: 'I Am Not Sexy'
Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Katie Holmes is reflecting on her early career — and how her time on Dawson's Creek shaped her life then and now.

Now 44, Holmes was only 18 when she started filming the teen drama. She "really appreciated the writing," she told Glamour. "I felt like, as a teenager, I had so many different feelings, trying to go from being a girl to a woman," Holmes said. "And I felt like [creator Kevin Williamson] had this way of putting words to those feelings."

Holmes also shared that portraying Joey Potter helped her process the real-life challenges she was facing at the time as she figured out her identity and her place in the world. "So for me, playing that role, I was like, Oh, that's what that means. Oh, I get that. I loved doing it. It was a really fun, profound experience."

Katie Holmes Recalls 'Trying to Go from Being a Girl to a Woman' While Filming Dawson's Creek: 'I Am Not Sexy'
Moviestore/Shutterstock

Throughout her career, Holmes fought against being put in a "box" in terms of the type of characters she's played, telling Glamour: "I didn't want to be the sexy young thing. I am not sexy. I used to have a friend of mine come to all my photo shoots to make sure that they didn't try to make me that way."

Dawson's Creek aired six seasons between 1998 and 2003. Despite wrapping up nearly 20 years ago, the show still has a loyal following — and new fans.

Holmes previously explained why new loyalties are surprising to her in a conversation on The Jess Cagle Show. "It's pretty wild," she said. "I mean, I'm kind of amazed that people are connecting to it — only because the world was, it was right before phones and ... before the internet really took off and social media, and life now is so different than the simplicity that was portrayed between this group of friends."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dawson's Creek is available to stream on HBO Max.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/stories/katieholmes/3065947516831249098/. Katie Holmes /Instagram
Katie Holmes Reunites with 'Dawson's Creek' Costars at Her Off-Broadway Show: 'We Love You'
Michelle Williams, Mary Beth Peil
Michelle Williams' 'Dawson's Creek' Grams Mary Beth Peil Showed Her It Was 'Possible' to Be a Serious Actress
Katie Holmes, Shannyn Sossamon, Josh Hartnett, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Katie Holmes Reveals '40 Days and 40 Nights' Was Originally Supposed to Star Her and Ashton Kutcher
GLAMOUR’S APRIL 2023 COVER STAR IS KATIE HOLMES
Katie Holmes Says Daughter Suri Was 'Really Visible' as a Baby, Now Wants to 'Protect Her'
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 23: James Van Der Beek of "Bad Hair" attends the "Bad Hair" premiere during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival at The Ray on January 23, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 13: Actress Mary-Margaret Humes arrives at the NOH8 Campaign 2nd Anniversary Celebration at Wonderland on December 13, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/FilmMagic)
James Van Der Beek Says 'Dawson's Creek' Mom Mary-Margaret Humes Sends Him Cookies Every Birthday
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside
Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson Have Mini Dawson's Creek Reunion at Oscars 2023 After Party
aisha tyler friends
Aisha Tyler Says Fans Still Call Her the 'Black Girl from 'Friends' ' 20 Years Later
Dawson's Creek - 1998
James Van Der Beek Recalls How 'Dawson's Creek' 'Changed My Life' on Show's 25th Anniversary
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock (10219903d) Genevieve Padalecki Mom 2.0 Summit's Iris Awards, JW Marriott, Austin, Texas, USA - 26 Apr 2019
Genevieve Padalecki Had Her Breast Implants Removed After Experiencing 'Super Weird' Symptoms
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson arrive at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy.
Jodie Turner-Smith Reflects on 'Secret' Whirlwind Marriage and Motherhood Journey
SMA POLL SEXIEST FIRST TIME DAD
Joshua Jackson Pushed for Pacey to End Up with Joey on 'Dawson's Creek' : 'I Am 'the' Advocate'
N'Sync rollout 3/27
*NSYNC Remembers U.S. Debut Album 25 Years Later: 'A True Homecoming'
James Van Der Beek family
James Van Der Beek and His Family's Cutest Photos from Their Texas Life
ZACH SHALLCROSS
Bachelor Zach Shallcross Dumps Woman Recovering from COVID Because Time Apart Jeopardized Their Connection
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Says She'd Try Another 'Lizzie McGuire' Series After Canceled Reboot: 'I'm Optimistic'
Harry Potter Reunion
'Harry Potter' Cast: Where Are They Now?