PEOPLE and Katie Couric Premiere Series #SeeHer Story with Episode Celebrating Julie Andrews

Katie Couric Media and PEOPLE have partnered to create the weekly digital video series, #SeeHer Story, to celebrate various female trailblazers ranging from the past 100 years to today.

The series — which is made up of short vignettes created and narrated by Couric — premieres Friday and will air weekly on both PEOPLE.com and on PEOPLE’s social media platforms.

As this year marks the centennial anniversary of 19th amendment —which gave women the right to vote — passing, the series hopes to commemorate such an important time for women in history.

Renew Life, a women-focused digestive wellness brand, is sponsoring the first 21 episodes of the year-long series.

#SeeHer Story will also be a regular feature in PEOPLE’s print edition, the weekday morning newsletter Wake-Up Call with Katie Couric, on PeopleTV’s entertainment show PEOPLE Now as well as on PEOPLE Now Weekend.

“From our popular ‘Women Changing the World’ franchise to the new #SeeHer Story video series, PEOPLE is committed to creating content franchises and features that empower women,” said Will Lee, Senior Vice President, Digital, Meredith Entertainment Group in a press release. “We are delighted to partner with Katie Couric — a woman who broke the glass ceiling in broadcast news journalism — to celebrate these outstanding changemakers.”

Image zoom Ida Mae Astute/Getty

Each week, the series will focus on a different extraordinary woman, beginning with an episode on Dame Julie Andrews.

While her major breakout roles were in The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins, Andrews’ career was filled with so much more.

Image zoom Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Andrews, 84, got her start singing with her parents on the road. By age 13, she was singing in front of Queen Elizabeth, and by 20 she was playing Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady on Broadway.

Andrews, born Julia Elizabeth Wells, later served as Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations International Fund for Women, which supported the advancement of women in developing countries and became an early supporter of LGBTQ rights.

She also adopted two daughters from Vietnam, wrote two memoirs, played a queen in The Princess Diaries and eventually came full circle when she was knighted by the actual Queen Elizabeth for her courage and resilience.

Image zoom Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Her monumental achievements continue to be recognized in this week’s #SeeHer Story premiere, along with the stories of several other remarkable women in the episodes to come.

“#SeeHer Story celebrates the important contributions of bold women from the past one hundred years who have changed our country forever,” said Couric. “We hope recognizing them and telling their stories will not only give them their due but will also inspire the next generation of leaders.”

She added, “Together with Meredith and PEOPLE, I’m so excited to bring back the stories of women whose names you may know — and put those whose achievements are not as well-known — front and center so we can celebrate them as well.”