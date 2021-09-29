Katie Couric Recalls Feeling Threatened by Ashleigh Banfield at NBC in Upcoming Memoir

“Mentorship sometimes felt like self-sabotage,” Katie Couric writes in her memoir, Going There

Katie Couric is opening up about her career in her upcoming memoir, Going There.

On Wednesday, Daily Mail published a series of quotes from the book, which is set to hit shelves Oct. 26, including some from a section about the former Today host's relationship with NBC colleague Ashleigh Banfield.

In her memoir, Couric, 64, admits to feeling like she needed to "protect my turf" while on the morning news show, where she worked from 1991 through 2006, according to the outlet.

She shares that she was aware "someone younger and cuter was always around the corner," and named Banfield, 53, who was an NBC correspondent in the early 2000s.

"For a minute there, Ashleigh Banfield was the next big thing; I'd heard her father was telling anyone who'd listen that she was going to replace me. In that environment, mentorship sometimes felt like self-sabotage," Couric writes.

Couric also names Deborah Norville, whom she replaced on Today in 1991, in the memoir, per the Daily Mail.

Norville had a "major relatability problem," Couric claims, adding that one colleague told her "with Deborah, people feel like they need to get dressed before they turn on the TV."

The TV personality additionally opens up about how her burgeoning career affected her relationship with her late husband Jay Monahan, who died in 1998 of colon cancer.

Couric writes that her celebrity status after joining Today "took up residence in our marriage like an overbearing houseguest."

She recalls telling him at one point, "I used to want to be the most popular girl in school. Now I'm the most popular girl in the country."

Monahan called her "gross," she says, and hit her with a pillow.