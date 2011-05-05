Katie Couric Signing a $20 Million Deal with ABC: Report

When Katie Couric recently stepped down from CBS news she definitely had her future plans in mind.

Now, some reports suggest the TV news veteran may be coming to daytime television – possibly at the expense of long-running soap opera General Hospital.

TMZ.com reports that Couric, 54, is close to signing a $20 million deal with ABC that would give her a daytime talk show as well as a significant role at ABC News. According to the report, Couric would be getting a one-hour syndicated talk show beginning in Sept. 2012 in an afternoon timeslot currently occupied by General Hospital.

Additionally, it reportedly allows Couric to host specials for 20/20 and ABC News, and also fill in as a news anchor.

But Couric’s rep tells PEOPLE that nothing’s been confirmed.

“There is a lot of speculation and misinformation out there,” her rep tells PEOPLE. “But no deal has been reached with any party.”

Reporting by ALICIA DENNIS