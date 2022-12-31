Katie Couric Calls Barbara Walters 'the OG of Female Broadcasters' in Tribute After Her Death

"Her body of work is unparalleled," Katie Couric wrote in tribute to Barbara Walters after she died on Friday at age 93

Published on December 31, 2022

Katie Couric is paying tribute to Barbara Walters.

"Barbara Walters was the OG of female broadcasters," the former Today show host, 65, posted on Instagram following the pioneering reporter's death on Friday at age 93.

"She was just as comfortable interviewing world leaders as she was Oscar winners and her body of work is unparalleled," added Couric.

Noting that she was "a lucky recipient of her kindness and encouragement," Couric continued, "When I landed a big (impromptu) interview with President Bush, she wrote me a note that I still have framed in my office: Dear Katie, You were terrific with Mrs. Bush (you knew far more than she did) and nabbing the President was a real coup. You are so darn good! Bravo! Barbara."

"As I wrote in my book, she liked to say we were similar — that neither of us was particularly glamorous," she concluded. "I never quite knew how to take that! But the fact that Barbara saw some of her on me was nothing but a compliment. Thank you for everything, Barbara. ❤️ #RIP."

Couric is just one of many famous names who have paid tribute to Walters since her rep Cindi Berger confirmed the news of her death on Friday, telling PEOPLE: "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived a big life."

"She lived her life with no regrets," Berger's statement continued about Walters. "She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women."

Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger tweeted that the pioneering journalist and television personality was a "one-of-a-kind reporter."

"Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer, not just for women in journalism but journalism itself," Iger continued, also noting that his colleague and friend of 30 years had landed some of the "most important interviews of our time."

Members of the broadcast journalism community also offered condolences, praise and memories, with Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts noting she'd be "forever grateful for [Barbara's] stellar example and for her friendship."

Former longtime CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather tweeted, "The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage, and integrity. Barbara Walters was a trailblazer and a true pro. She outworked, out-thought, and out-hustled her competitors. She left the world the better for it. She will be deeply missed. RIP."

Oprah Winfrey said that she was "grateful" Walters had been "such a powerful and gracious role model."

"Without Barbara Walters there wouldn't have been me — nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news," added Winfrey. "She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time. Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in her Light."

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Abc News-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock (5868218b) Barbara Walters Barbara Walters - 2004 ABC News-TV Portrait
Abc News-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Several tributes also came in from co-hosts of The View, which Walters created in 1997 and moderated for many years.

Rosie O'Donnell simply called her former boss and colleague a "legend" on Instagram, while Star Jones, one of The View's first-ever co-hosts, tweeted: "I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sister…mother…friend…colleague…mentor."

Jones' fellow OG View co-host Debbie Matenopoulos shared on her Instagram Story that she was "so so so sad…. No words right now."

Former panelist Meghan McCain wrote, in part, that Walters' "hard hitting questions and welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism."

Sunny Hostin, meanwhile, posted a tribute from Ghana, Africa, that "The world has lost a remarkable woman today. I am heartbroken to hear of Barbara's passing. She was an extraordinary, meticulous and no-nonsense journalist with a wicked sense of humor. She shattered countless glass ceilings and did it with grace and humility. While I'm deeply saddened by this loss and will miss her terribly, I'm forever grateful for the trails she blazed for me and so many others. I'm humbled and honored to carry on her legacy. Rest in Power."

