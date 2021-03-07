See the First Look at Katie Couric on Jeopardy! — the First Female Guest Host in the Show's History

Katie Couric is making history this week.

The veteran journalist will make her debut on Monday as the first female guest host of Jeopardy!. Couric is the latest person to fill in at the podium following longtime host Alex Trebek's death in November.

On Sunday, the competition show released the first images of Couric as host, which showed her at the podium and reviewing files behind the scenes. She will appear in the nightly episodes from March 8 through 19.

"New episodes of Jeopardy! continue this week with guest host #KatieCouric!" the caption said.

Couric also posted on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a Jeopardy! clue about her upcoming appearance.

"In 2021, this groundbreaking journalist & co-founder of Stand Up to Cancer Became the First Woman to Guest host 'Jeopardy!'" the clue read, with the answer "Who is Katie Couric?" below.

"This happened," she captioned the screenshot, adding the hashtags #whoiskatiecouric, #jeopardy and #seeyoutomorrownight.

Couric's hosting gig will also include a charity aspect — a donation equal to the contestants' cumulative winnings will go to Stand Up To Cancer, an organization she co-founded in 2008 that "funds and develops the newest and most promising cancer treatments to help patients today," according to its website.

The first guest host to take over after Trebek's final episode aired in December was Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings, followed by executive producer Mike Richards.