Katie Couric's 2021 memoir Going There mentioned how former CNN president Jeff Zucker was "joined at the hip" with Allison Gollust

The undisclosed relationship that resulted in CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker's resignation was previously mentioned in Katie Couric's recent memoir.

On Wednesday, Zucker, 56, announced his departure in a staff memo in which he explained that the decision for him to resign was made after he failed to disclose a "consensual relationship" with colleague Allison Gollust, who is a chief marketing officer for the company.

In Couric's October 2021 book, Going There, she mentioned how Zucker previously "made a huge push to bring on Allison Gollust" at NBCUniversal. (Couric hosted NBC's Today from 1991-2006. Zucker spent two decades at NBCUniversal where he previously served as president and CEO from 2007 to 2011.)

"When we worked together at NBC, she and Jeff cooked up even bolder ways to draw attention to TODAY and later Jeff himself when he moved to Entertainment," Couric, 65, details. "They were joined at the hip."

Couric adds, "The problem was, we'd already hired a PR person for the show. There wasn't a role for Allison. Jeff asked me to meet with her anyway."

Couric writes about wondering "why Jeff was angling so hard to bring Allison on board" and recalls the time when Gollust "and her husband and kids had moved into the apartment above" the one Zucker shared with his now ex-wife, Caryn Nathanson. (Zucker shares four children with Nathanson. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.)

"Everyone who heard about the cozy arrangement thought it was super strange," Couric writes. "By that point, [Zucker's then-wife] Caryn had become a close friend and it made me really uncomfortable."

Meanwhile, Megyn Kelly also tweeted about Zucker and Gollust's relationship. "Zucker's relationship with Gollust went on for years, and what he did to keep her near him (as he kept advancing her up the line) will be even more stunning to the CNN news room," Kelly wrote on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Zucker announced his resignation from CNN in a memo to staff.

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years," the statement read, per CNN. "I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today."

"I came to CNN on January 28, 2013. Together we had nine great years," he continued. "I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently. But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute."

Concluding his statement, Zucker said he is "grateful to the thousands of incredibly talented CNN and Turner Sports employees who helped make this such a joy for me, and such a success for all of us. I wish each of you nothing but the best in the years ahead."

CNN confirmed that Gollust will remain employed at the company despite Zucker's exit.

In another email to staff, Jason Kilar — CEO of CNN parent company WarnerMedia — said he has "accepted Jeff Zucker's resignation as Chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, and President of CNN Worldwide."

"We thank Jeff for his contributions over the past 9 years," the statement continued, per CNN. "We will be announcing an interim leadership plan shortly. Both of these organizations are at the top of their respective games and are well prepared for their next chapters."