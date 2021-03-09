The veteran journalist will host the game show from March 8-19

Katie Couric Kicks Off Her 2-Week Stint as Guest Host of Jeopardy!

Katie Couric has taken her place at the lectern!

On Monday, the award-winning journalist kicked off her two-week stint as guest host of Jeopardy!, making history as the first woman to take on the position. Couric, 64, has joined a lineup of celebrities who are filling in at the podium following Alex Trebek's death from pancreatic cancer in November.

Her first episode aired on International Women's Day, which the show celebrated on Twitter in advance of her debut. "We're celebrating #InternationalWomensDay with our guest host @KatieCouric," Jeopardy tweeted alongside a snap of Couric, who will host March 8-19, on set.

Couric's hosting gig includes a charity aspect — a donation equal to the contestants' cumulative winnings will go to Stand Up To Cancer, an organization she co-founded in 2008 that "funds and develops the newest and most promising cancer treatments to help patients today," according to its website.

On Sunday, the competition show released the first images of Couric as host, which showed her at the podium and reviewing files behind the scenes.

"New episodes of Jeopardy! continue this week with guest host #KatieCouric!" the caption said.

The New York Times bestselling author also posted on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a Jeopardy! clue about her upcoming appearance.

"In 2021, this groundbreaking journalist & co-founder of Stand Up to Cancer Became the First Woman to Guest host 'Jeopardy!'" the clue read, with the answer "Who is Katie Couric?" below.

"This happened," she captioned the screenshot, adding the hashtags #whoiskatiecouric, #jeopardy and #seeyoutomorrownight.

The first guest host to take over after longtime host Trebek's final episode aired in December was Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings, followed by executive producer Mike Richards.