Katie Couric Had a Hilarious Rat Incident with a Stranger: 'My Son Wanted to Name Him Splinter'

Katie Couric made a new friend in an unexpected way.

On her Instagram Story Thursday, the journalist shared a text exchange she had with a complete stranger who mistakenly texted the wrong number. In the conversation, the individual — later revealed to be a woman named Susan — gave an update on a rat in their building and their subsequent removal process.

"We caught the rat in a Tupperware and let it go downstairs," the woman wrote, to which Couric, 65, replied, "So awful."

But not all was bad with the rat fiasco. "My son wanted to keep it and name it Splinter," the stranger said.

Katie Couric Instagram

Then, Couric wondered if they'd ever met. "Do we know each other at all? Or did our numbers just get mixed up?"

After Couric revealed her identity, Susan, understandably, questioned if they were being catfished.

"I am still unsure that this is Ms. Katie Couric," they said. "If it is, then no, we do not know each other."

Couric responded with a peace sign selfie. "It's me, I promise," she said before asking the stranger not to share the photo. She then joked, "I look awful lol."

Katie Couric Instagram

But Susan complimented Couric. "Oh my gosh! You look just beautiful, Ms Couric," she said. "This is insane!"

Couric later told her Instagram followers, "I really like this stranger!"

Upon learning the funny texts went viral, Susan invited Couric to her Brooklyn apartment for Christmas dinner.

Katie Couric Instagram

"But you can't just pop by. I have to clean my house so I need advance notice," Susan wrote as Couric responded, "Hahaha. Don't worry."

Susan even promised to "refrain" from her smoking habit ahead of Couric's visit, leading the broadcaster to say: "Oh my gosh, please stop smoking. SO BAD FOR YOU!"

Couric also told her followers: "I think I need to meet Susan LOL."

Katie Couric Instagram

Ahead of her hilarious text exchange, Couric celebrated the holidays early on Thursday by attending her Katie Couric Media company's Christmas party. She shared a festive photo on Instagram from the event, featuring her holiday-appropriate skirt that resembled a Christmas tree.

"Having a holly jolly time at the @katiecouricmedia holiday party! 🎅🎄♥️🫶 ," she captioned the pic. "PS: Thanks for sending me this festive skirt, @wendywendy2016 🤪🤪🤪"