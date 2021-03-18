Katie Couric visited Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag's home in February where they have "millions of hummingbirds on their terrace"

Katie Couric DMed Spencer Pratt to Meet His Hummingbirds: 'One of the Coolest Things I've Ever Done'

Katie Couric credits Spencer Pratt for allowing her to experience one of the "coolest" things she's ever done.

During a new episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Thursday, the award-winning journalist revealed that she recently visited Pratt's home after DMing him to ask if she could come over to see his flock of hummingbirds.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Couric, 64, said that her daughter, Ellie, informed her that Pratt and his wife, Heidi Montag, "love hummingbirds" and many of the birds flock outside the couple's home.

"So I DMed him on Instagram, and I said, 'Hi Spencer Pratt, can I come over to see your hummingbirds?' and he said, 'Sure Katie Couric come on over!' " Couric told host Ellen DeGeneres. "So I went to their house and they have millions of hummingbirds on their terrace."

Couric explained that Pratt, 37, "makes the nectar every day with sugar and water" to attract the hummingbirds to his home.

katie couric, Spencer pratt Image zoom Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty; Presley Ann/Getty

"It was insane," Couric said of the experience. "They're little hand feeders and you fill them up with the sugar-water mixture. It was one of the coolest things I had ever done."

"It was really, really fun. So thank you Pratt daddy," Couric said, referring to Pratt's Instagram handle.

Spencer Pratt, Heidi Pratt, Katie Couric Image zoom Credit: Katie Couric/Instagram

Back in February, Couric posted about the "incredible" experience on Instagram, sharing pictures and videos from her morning at The Hills couple's home.

"I cannot believe how up close and personal the birds get," Couric shared at the time. "So cool. Check out all the incredible videos we took!!! A couple of them landed on my hand!!! 😊 (check out my stories for some tight shots—amazing!!!) Can you tell I'm still giddy?????"

During Couric's visit, the journalist also spent time with Pratt and Montag's 3-year-old son, Gunner Stone.

"THANK YOU Spencer, Heidi, Gunner and Mother Nature!" Couric added in her post.

Montag replied that it was an "honor and a privilege" to host Couric at their home.