Katie Couric: 'Where I Worked … Many Married Men Were Having Affairs with Underlings'

Katie Couric‘s new series on National Geographic Channel, America Inside Out, tackles some of the biggest issues facing the country today, and one big one she’s witnessed firsthand: sexual harassment.

In discussing the #MeToo episode of the series with PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle in the latest episode of The Jess Cagle Interview (streaming now on People TV), Couric, 61, says one of the biggest problems with sexual harassment in the workplace has been that it historically hasn’t been taken very seriously.

“Where I worked, I can’t tell you how many married men were having pretty, I don’t know if open, but talked about and whispered about, affairs with underlings,” she says. “There should be a zero tolerance of that in media organizations. I think that sets a tone that anything kind of goes, so I think very strict guidelines, and very specific protocols, transparency, accountability, and an awareness that you have preconceived values and notions that need to be challenged by yourself.”

“I think just what was put up with for a long time is now being reconsidered,” Couric (who has worked for numerous organizations, including CBS, NBC and Yahoo) continues. “Now, has the pendulum swung too far in some instances? Maybe. Is that part of a social movement’s natural ebb and flow? Perhaps. But, I think there is this very important awakening. And now I think it’s really critical that organizations, and men, and women, talk about this in an open way that is not full of harsh judgment, and criticism, but of real learning and education, and a place of wanting to make things better.”

Couric’s comments, as well as the episode itself, come after the news icon’s former Today show co-host, Matt Lauer, was fired in November 2017 from the NBC morning show after the network received a “detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior,” and had reason to believe “this may not have been an isolated incident.” Since then, several women have anonymously accused him of sexual harassment and assault in reports published by Variety and The New York Times.

When asked specifically about Lauer, Couric admits she hasn’t spoken to him, and would prefer not to comment on his situation more than she already has. “I feel like, out of respect to Matt, and also the women who came forward, I don’t want to exploit anybody’s situation at this point,” she tells Cagle. “I feel like I’ve said everything I’m going to say about it… Just out of respect to Matt healing, and the women healing, and NBC as an organization, coming to terms with the culture that was created there, the environment that existed, I’d rather not discuss it.”

In January, Couric told PEOPLE she found Lauer’s firing was “very upsetting.” “The accounts I’ve read and heard have been disturbing, distressing and disorienting and it’s completely unacceptable that any woman at the Today show experienced this kind of treatment,” she said at the time. “I had no idea this was going on during my tenure or after I left. I think I speak for many of my former colleagues when I say this was not the Matt we knew. Matt was a kind and generous colleague who treated me with respect. In fact, a joke I once made on late-night television was just that, because it was completely contrary to our brother-sister relationship. It’s still very upsetting. I really admire the way Savannah [Guthrie] and Hoda [Kotb] and the entire Today show staff have handled a very difficult situation.”

Couric mirrored some of those sentiments on The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday. “It’s been a very painful time for a lot of people who worked with Matt, knew him, and care about him, who never witnessed this behavior that is now obviously being talked about,” she said. “I don’t know the full extent of all these things that happened. I can only talk about my personal experience and I was always treated respectfully and appropriately.”

Following his firing, which was announced live on Today by Guthrie and Kotb, Lauer addressed the original allegations in a statement. “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” he said, in part. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this, I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.”

On her new show, Couric also explores what may be holding women back from being directors or serving on boards.

“It’s really just about women rising up and is it going to change? I focused on Hollywood and Silicon Valley. And I went to the set of The Handmaid’s Tale to talk to Elisabeth Moss, which is really, heavily directed by women and mostly women on the set, and talked to her about how she became the executive producer and why that was so important, and how that has had such cultural relevance because of the current political situation, and fears about going backwards when it comes to women’s rights. And I interviewed Viola Davis about intersectionality, which is sort of a new word for me that my daughter introduced to me a couple of years ago, and talked about the particular challenges of being an African American actress, or an African American in Hollywood, and what they’re trying to do with JuVee Productions.”

America Inside Out airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on National Geographic.

