Katie Couric Celebrates Husband John Molner's Birthday with Video Tribute: 'You're Still the One'

"Even though you don't show up until page 372 you're still the one," Katie Couric wrote to husband John Molner on his 59th birthday, sharing some memories in a sweet video tribute

Katie Couric is showing love for her favorite guy on his birthday.

The famed broadcast journalist, 65, rang in her husband John Molner's 59th birthday Friday with some sweet memories in an Instagram video tribute, which she set to Orleans' 1976 single "You're Still the One."

"Happy birthday, Molner! Even though you don't show up until page 372 you're still the one. Here's lookin at you, kid! (And compared to me, you are a kid!) xoxoxo," Couric captioned the post.

The clip featured photos of the happy couple hitting the slopes, hitting the beach, dressing to the nines for an event, sharing a kiss in front of the Taj Mahal and supporting each other in the hospital. It also featured some footage of the birthday boy showing off his dance moves, one of which showed him in costume as an '80s George Michaels stan.

City Harvest's 35th Anniversary Gala - Inside Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Couric and Molner were met with love from some famous friends in the comments section. "Awww happy birthday!!" wrote Amanda Kloots. "Happy birthday Molner!!!" Julianne Moore commented. "Love seeing you so HAPPY," Kit Hoover responded.

The Going There author began dating Molner in 2011, and the couple got engaged in 2013. They tied the knot at Couric's house in the Hamptons in June 2014.

Her first husband Jay Monahan, with whom she shares daughters Ellie, 30, and Caroline, 26, died of colon cancer at age 42 in 1998.