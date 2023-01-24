Katie Couric Celebrates Husband John Molner's 60th Birthday with Party — Including a Magician!

Katie Couric made sure her husband's 60th birthday celebration was a magical one.

The journalist, 66, hosted a birthday party for her husband John Molner on Saturday. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, marked the occasion at The Cutting Room in New York City with 125 famous friends.

Jason Biggs, sports commentator Bob Costas, and news anchor Rosanna Scotto were a few of the celebrities on the guest list.

Serving as entertainment was Steve Cohen, also known as The Millionaires' Magician and creator of live show Chamber Magic.

Chamber Magic

In photos shared with PEOPLE, Molner was able to get up close to the magic when he joined Cohen on stage.

Couric also celebrated Molner entering a new decade in an Instagram post shared Saturday.

Alongside a video montage featuring special moments over the years, Couric wrote, "It was a very good year @johnmolner. And now you are officially in my decade! The big 6-0! Can't wait for more adventures in your best decade yet!!! Happy Birthday!!!!❤️🥳🎈🎉🎂#welcometothe60's."

Chamber Magic

Couric met Molner, her second husband, and the two quickly fell in love. They were set up by a mutual friend in 2012, got engaged in 2013, and married in an intimate backyard ceremony the following year.

On the couple's eighth wedding anniversary in 2022, Couric was diagnosed with breast cancer. She later revealed the diagnosis in a personal essay published in September and also shared that Molner "had a tumor the size of a coconut on his liver" removed just a few months before their 2014 wedding.

"I just feel super lucky that it was diagnosed when it was," Couric said on the Today show. She had a lumpectomy to remove an olive-sized tumor in July and began radiation in September.

RELATED VIDEO: Adele Serenades Her Boyfriend Rich Paul for His 41st Birthday

Molner was also by Couric's side when she wrote her memoir, Going There, which was released on June 28.

Molner opened up in an interview with Katie Couric Media about what the process was like when his wife was penning her memoir. Although Molner considers himself a private guy, he was enthusiastic about her book.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I do think of myself as a private person. But Katie's a public figure, and she likes to share her life. I did have some concerns about what she was going to share," he said. "But I also thought that for her to write an important book, she had to be willing to be authentic about her journey. And that's what she's done. There's no point in writing a book like this unless you're ready to be honest with yourself. And I think she absolutely did that."