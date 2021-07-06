Katie Couric Celebrates Daughter Ellie's Wedding, Says Late Husband Jay Monahan 'Would Be So Proud'

Katie Couric’s daughter Ellie and her now-husband Mark got married over the weekend in Port Jervis, New York

Katie Couric's daughter Ellie Monahan has tied the knot!

The veteran journalist shared a series of Instagram posts over the weekend in honor of the special celebration, which came more than two years after Ellie's engagement to now-husband Mark.

"It seems like yesterday when Ellie was crawling up my body like a little gymnast and doing a back flip off my shoulders," Couric wrote alongside several photos of her daughter growing up. "When she wouldn't take off her Belle dress—ever. When she got her wisdom teeth pulled and was so loopy she asked the dentist to lunch. When she would spin the volleyball before a serve. When she headed off to college where she met a wonderful guy named Mark. When she moved to LA for graduate school…and became a successful TV writer. And on and on."

She continued, "It went by in a flash and today Ellie is getting married to her beloved Jersey boy. My heart is full of unbridled happiness for them both and for all of us who are coming to celebrate their love and life itself."

Couric, 64, also referenced her late husband Jay Monahan — Ellie's dad — in the caption, writing, "Jay would be so proud. Here's to love, here's to joy, here's to the future. ❤️"

Couric and Monahan married in 1989 and had two daughters, Ellie, 29, and Caroline, 25. In 1998, Monahan died of colon cancer at age 42.

On Tuesday, the former Today anchor posted a photo from the wedding celebration and again mentioned Jay, thanking him for the good weather.

"OK friends warning: I'm going to be insufferable for the next few days because I will be sharing wedding photos and videos like a crazy person," she began in a lengthy caption recapping the ceremony and party. "This is the ceremony. It was on the mountaintop of #cedarlakesestate in Port Jervis, New York. Ellie went to @campfernwood in Poland, Maine and wanted a camp like setting. It was perfect. The weather was perfect. (Thank you Jay.❤️)"

"Ellie was a breathtakingly beautiful bride," Couric added. "Mark was a dashing and beaming groom. Carrie was the maid of honor and sang 'Songbird' like a well, songbird. Mark's brother Dave was the handsome best man and his sister Christine's adorable children, Auggie and Merritt, were the ring bearer and flower girl, respectively. The music was incredibly special which I will explain in a later post. I didn't take many pictures because I wanted to be completely present and just take it all in."

"So now I'm looking for the best photos until we get the professional ones. It was such an incredible, moving, extraordinary weekend full of love and friendship and some serious competition during Field Day. I can't wait to share everything with you. I'm still walking in air even though I can barely move. I'm so happy I could cry but there are no tears left. Wait! I'm crying again," she concluded. Tears of joy. More later on this Instagram station. 😊❤️👰🏻🇺🇸👍🏼💐🥂💍🤵‍♂️🌸💕"

Couric announced Ellie's engagement to Mark on Instagram in February 2019, revealing that Mark proposed with the ring Couric received from Jay.