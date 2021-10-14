Katie Couric Announces Special Guests for Upcoming Book Tour, Including Tan France and Jennifer Garner

The Going There tour kicks off on Oct. 28 in Boston, where Couric will be joined by Queer Eye's Tan France

Katie Couric is "Going There" with special guests in tow.

On Thursday, the Going There author, 64, announced nine individuals who will join her for her upcoming memoir tour.

The tour kicks off on Oct. 28 in Boston, where Couric will be accompanied by Queer Eye's Tan France.

During each tour stop, Couric will discuss more about the events chronicled in her memoir and how her "journey took her from humble origins to superstardom."

"With her trademark empathy, humor, and charm, each stop will feature an intimate conversation that will make you laugh, cry, and think," a press release announcing the tour guests stated.

She will also reflect on covering some of the biggest news events in the past several decades, including 9/11, the Boston Marathon, and the #MeToo movement.

In each city, Couric will highlight a local, grassroots charity.

Couric's memoir will be published on Oct. 26. In an exclusive PEOPLE interview in this week's cover story story, she reflected on her time with former Today co-host Matt Lauer — and how his behavior "shocked" her — as well as her struggles with bulimia and more.

In Going There, she also reveals a journalistic "conundrum" that caused her to lose "a lot of sleep" — an interview she did with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for a Yahoo! News story in 2016 in which she edited out part of the response in her story.

Couric asked the justice, who died in 2020 at 87, about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and other athletes kneeling during the national anthem before games as a form of protest against racial injustices in the U.S.

Though Couric's piece contained a substantial portion of Ginsburg's answer to the questioning, Couric edited out part of the response in her story, according to passages obtained by The Daily Mail.