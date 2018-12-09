Arrow Actress Katie Cassidy Marries Matthew Rodgers in Florida Wedding Ceremony

Katie Cassidy is married!

The Arrow actress, 32, said “I do” to Matthew Rodgers on Saturday during an intimate wedding ceremony in Sunset Key, Florida. The actress shared a photo from the celebration on her Instagram page.

“I can’t help falling in love with you … YES!” she wrote. “It’s official! #MrsRodgers I love you my husband.”

In the photo, Cassidy gives her new groom a kiss while showing off her lace long-sleeved wedding gown. Rodgers also wore white for the occasion, pairing a light jacket with black slacks.

Cassidy and Rodgers have been engaged since June 2017.

“I can’t wait to spend forever with you my darling!!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m the luckiest girl in the whole world.”

Along with showing off her new love, Cassidy had her sizable engagement ring — a sparkling oval-shaped diamond — on full display in the picture.

This is the first marriage for Cassidy, who is the daughter of the late Partridge Family star David Cassidy.

David died of organ failure at the age of 67 in November 2017. At the time, the Arrow actress shared a heartbreaking tweet honoring her dad.

“Words cant express the solace our family’s received from all the love & support during this trying time,” she wrote. “My father’s last words were ‘So much wasted time.’ This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute… Thank you.”

The Partridge Family star and Katie had a complicated relationship: Though Katie was raised by her mother, former model Sherry Williams, and her stepfather, Richard Benedon, David still played a role in her life.

Katie Cassidy and dad David Cassidy Getty

“Because I didn’t raise her, I didn’t have to parent her,” David told PEOPLE in 2009. “I’m always here and totally nonjudgmental.”

“To be able to go to someone I’m genetically linked to, tell them anything and know that they’re not going to judge me — it’s unbelievable,” Katie said at the time. “It’s nice when your dad can be your friend.”

But over time, the pair drifted apart. In February 2017, David confessed to PEOPLE that the two were no longer in contact.

“I wasn’t her father. I was her biological father but I didn’t raise her. She has a completely different life,” he explained. “[But] I’m proud of her. She’s very talented. It’s hard for me to even accept how old she is now.”