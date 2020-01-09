Katie Cassidy Files for Divorce from Husband Matthew Rodgers 13 Months After Florida Wedding

Katie Cassidy‘s marriage to Matthew Rodgers has come to an end.

The Arrow actress, 33, filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, court documents obtained by PEOPLE reveal.

Katie listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, which comes just 13 months after their intimate wedding ceremony in Sunset Key, Florida, in December 2018. The date of separation was listed as “to be determined.”

The documents obtained by PEOPLE, however, show that the couple tied the knot in December 2017 — just one month after the actress’ father, Partridge Family star David Cassidy, died of organ failure at age 67.

A representative for the actress did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Wednesday night, Katie shared a cryptic Instagram post that read, “you’re going to be happy, said life, but first, I’ll make you strong.”

Image zoom Matthew Rodgers, Katie Cassidy Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

RELATED: Arrow Actress Katie Cassidy Marries Matthew Rodgers in Florida Wedding Ceremony

Katie expressed her gratitude for Rodgers as recently as Thanksgiving, sharing a photo of the pair and writing on Instagram, “Grateful to have this one by my side ♥️ Thank you for being you. Tag someone you are thankful for below. #HappyThanksgiving”

Rodgers also celebrated Christmas with Katie and family, as evidenced in a group holiday shot shared by the actress on December 25.

RELATED: Katie Cassidy’s Wedding Dress Took More Than 330 Hours to Create: See the Gorgeous Photos!

In April, Katie shared a selfie with Rodgers during a vacation to the Maldives, calling him the “most amazing man” and her “best friend.”

“To my darling #MatthewRodgers Thank you for being my rock, the most amazing man I’ve ever met & best friend,” she captioned the shot, in which Rodgers has his arm around her. “We go all the way 100% Guaranteed! Go BIG or GO home! I ❤️ you now & forever. I can’t wait for what our future holds!”

“I can’t help falling in love with you… YES! It’s official!” Katie wrote on Instagram after their Florida ceremony. “I love you my husband.”